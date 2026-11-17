Mornings call for long, cool, refreshing smoothies, where you can get your protein, vitamins, minerals, fibre, energy glugged down in one tall glass.

Why not an Orange, Walnut, Turmeric And Vanilla Yoghurt Smoothie?

This one is a combination of OJ, yoghurt and vanilla, which creates a naturally sweet, cooling base, while a pinch of turmeric adds gentle earthy warmth and a golden glow.

Walnuts bring in a rich, nutty depth that makes the drink feel more filling and satisfying than your usual fruit blend.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Orange, Walnut, Turmeric And Vanilla Yoghurt Smoothie

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

½ cup frozen mango cubes

½ cup orange juice, preferably with the fibre which adds health

¼ cup vanilla yoghurt

2 tbsp walnuts

1 tbsp honey

½ tsp haldi or turmeric

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp vanilla extract

1 frozen banana

Method