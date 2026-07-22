Recipe: The Absolutely Yummy Mushroom Paratha That...

She's a great friend and an amazing cook.

But, when it comes to the deliciousness that can come out of a kitchen, we sometimes don't agree.

Like, she believes, mushrooms shine in Western dishes and are a kind of a blah ingredient when it comes to Indian food.

But I love mushrooms in everything. Let me clarify here that I am talking about button mushrooms only -- all the others kinds, for a want of a better word, feel 'meaty' and I am vegetarian.

So, coming back to button mushrooms: I love them in pulaos. In veggie dishes. In gravies (I want to add as a soup, on toast, in pasta but they would all be considered 'Western' dishes).

I also do absolutely love them in this delicious stuffed paratha recipe that my sister Vishaka Rautela, who is a fantastic cook herself, whips up.

And guess what? It absolutely convinced my oh-so-stubborn friend that, yes, mushrooms can be can be a yummylicious star in Indian cuisine.

For those of you who'd like to try it, here's the recipe for Mushroom Parathas. Happy eating :)

Photograph: Rishika Shah/Rediff

Mushroom Parathas

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the mushroom stuffing:

1 packet mushrooms, about 200 gm, finely chopped

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 green chilly, finely chopped (choose the light-coloured one or sitara chillies if you want to go easy on the heat; the dark green one if you like your food spicy)

10 large pods garlic, finely chopped

1 pinch haldi or turmeric

⅓ tbsp brown dhania or coriander

⅓ tbsp jeera or cumin powder

Powdered bread crumbs, if required

Oil/butter for sautéing the mushrooms (according to preference; my niece likes butter, I like extra virgin olive oil)

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Grated cheese

For the dough:

2½ cups aatta or wheat flour + extra for rolling the parathas

Dash salt

Dash oil

1¼ cups water

Oil/ghee/butter for frying the parathas

Method

For the mushroom stuffing:

In a frying pan, over medium heat, saute the onion, chilly, garlic.

Add in the haldi, dhania, jeera.

Mix well and continue frying.

Add in the haldi, dhania, jeera. Mix well and continue frying. When half cooked, add in the chopped mushrooms and cook over low heat.

Do not cover as the mushrooms will release water.

The water needs to evaporate since the mixture must to be dry to stuff in the parathas.

Add the bread crumbs if needed to soak up any excess water but make sure it melds well in the mixture.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

Add in a generous handful grated cheese, if preferred.

For the paratha dough:

In a bowl, mix together the aatta, salt.

Add the oil and mix again.

Slowly add the water, enough for a soft dough, a little stiffer than you would make for rotis.

Add the oil and mix again. Slowly add the water, enough for a soft dough, a little stiffer than you would make for rotis. Knead well and keep aside covered.

For stuffing and frying the parathas:

Divide the dough into six 2 inch-diameter balls.

Roll out each ball on a floured flat surface or chakla (rolling board) into a circle of 4-inch diameter.

Place 1-2 heaping tbsp mushroom stuffing in the centre of each paratha.

Roll out each ball on a floured flat surface or chakla (rolling board) into a circle of 4-inch diameter. Place 1-2 heaping tbsp mushroom stuffing in the centre of each paratha. Bring the edges of the paratha together around the stuffing like a potli to close the dough nd squeeze the ends together to shut.

Press the ends down and pat into a thick disc.

Turn over and roll lightly on the smooth side till you have a stuffed paratha of about 7 or 8 inches in diameter.

Repeat for the rest of the parathas.

Press the ends down and pat into a thick disc. Turn over and roll lightly on the smooth side till you have a stuffed paratha of about 7 or 8 inches in diameter. Repeat for the rest of the parathas. First dry roast each stuffed paratha over medium heat on a tawa /non stick frying pan on both sides till it gets a few pinkish dots all over.

Then spoon on the oil or oil plus ghee and fry both sides.

Then spoon on the oil or oil plus ghee and fry both sides. Serve piping hot, fresh off the tawa, with pickle and yoghurt.

Savera's Note: I like my parathas roasted with homemade ghee; I think it adds amazing flavour. My niece likes cheese added to the stuffing so you can try that variation as well.