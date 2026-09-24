Recipe: Sushmita's Special Mutton Curry

Nothing says a traditional Odia Sunday lunch quite like a steaming bowl of mutton curry served with Jeera Rice.
Marinated in dahi and cooked in mustard oil with garam masala spices, the magic lies in choosing tender mutton and the simplicity of its gravy.
Sushmita Dash offers the recipe of her Odia-Style Special Mutton Curry or Mangsha Jholo to Pratibha Kumari Singh.
She does not add potatoes to her mutton curry. But in many Odia households, potatoes are considered an essential part of the dish.
If you prefer to include them, peel and cut 2 medium potatoes into large chunks, fry them until lightly golden, and then add them to the curry towards the end of cooking. Let them simmer with the mutton until tender and infused with the rich flavours of the gravy.
Odia-Style Special Mutton Curry or Mangsha Jholo
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 kg mutton, cut into medium pieces
- 4 onions, finely sliced
- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste
- 1 cup yoghurt
- 5 tbsp mustard oil
- 2 tej patta or bay leaves
- 1 bari elaichi or black cardamom
- 4 choti elaichi or green cardamom
- 4 laung or cloves
- 1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon
- 1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder + dash extra for mutton marination
- 2 tsp red chilly powder
- 1 tbsp jeera or cumin powder
- 1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder
- 1 tsp garam masala powder
- Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
- Water
- Handful fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish
Method
- Marinate the mutton with the yoghurt, turmeric, salt and a tbsp of the mustard oil.
Cover and refrigerate for at least an hour, or longer if time permits, to allow the flavours to develop.
- Heat the remaining mustard oil in a pressure cooker or heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat.
Add the bay leaves, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon.
Fry till they release an aroma.
Add the sliced onions and cook until deep golden brown.
Stir in the ginger-garlic paste and fry till the raw smell disappears.
Add the turmeric, chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder.
Cook for a minute, then add a little water to prevent the spices from burning.
Add the marinated mutton and cook over medium heat until the meat is well coated and the oil begins to separate from the masala.
Add enough hot water to cover the meat.
Adjust the salt.
Pressure-cook for 4-5 whistles, or if not using a pressure cooker, simmer gently until the mutton is cooked and the gravy has thickened.
Finish with the garam masala and the freshly-chopped coriander leaves.
Serve piping hot with steamed rice.