Recipe: Sushmita's Special Mutton Curry

Nothing says a traditional Odia Sunday lunch quite like a steaming bowl of mutton curry served with Jeera Rice.

Marinated in dahi and cooked in mustard oil with garam masala spices, the magic lies in choosing tender mutton and the simplicity of its gravy.

Sushmita Dash offers the recipe of her Odia-Style Special Mutton Curry or Mangsha Jholo to Pratibha Kumari Singh.

She does not add potatoes to her mutton curry. But in many Odia households, potatoes are considered an essential part of the dish.

If you prefer to include them, peel and cut 2 medium potatoes into large chunks, fry them until lightly golden, and then add them to the curry towards the end of cooking. Let them simmer with the mutton until tender and infused with the rich flavours of the gravy.

Photograph: Satwik Cuttack/Wikimedia Commons

Odia-Style Special Mutton Curry or Mangsha Jholo

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 kg mutton, cut into medium pieces

4 onions, finely sliced

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 cup yoghurt

5 tbsp mustard oil

2 tej patta or bay leaves

1 bari elaichi or black cardamom

4 choti elaichi or green cardamom

4 laung or cloves

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder + dash extra for mutton marination

2 tsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp jeera or cumin powder

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

Handful fresh coriander leaves, chopped, for garnish

Method