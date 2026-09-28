Recipe: Sunrise Power Blend

The sun is still sometimes playing hide and seek these day behind dense rain clouds, so find your morning sunshine in a glass.
Yup, make your start-the-day drink with peaches, strawberries (frozen, is fine), walnuts, yoghurt, milk and bran.
It is a rich, earthy concoction that is both refreshing and energising.
Walnut Sunrise Power Blend
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
- 1½ cups halved strawberries
- 2 ripe peaches, pitted and quartered
- 1 cup non-fat yoghurt
- ¼ cup non-fat dry milk
- 3 tbsp wheat bran or oat bran
- 2 tbsp honey
- ¼ cup chopped walnuts
Method
- In blender, add all ingredients and blend until smooth and frothy.
Editor's Note: Serve with one slice of toasted whole wheat bread topped with 1 tbsp natural preserves.
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.