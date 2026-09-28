Recipe: Sunrise Power Blend

The sun is still sometimes playing hide and seek these day behind dense rain clouds, so find your morning sunshine in a glass.

Yup, make your start-the-day drink with peaches, strawberries (frozen, is fine), walnuts, yoghurt, milk and bran.

It is a rich, earthy concoction that is both refreshing and energising.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Walnut Sunrise Power Blend

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

1½ cups halved strawberries

2 ripe peaches, pitted and quartered

1 cup non-fat yoghurt

¼ cup non-fat dry milk

3 tbsp wheat bran or oat bran

2 tbsp honey

¼ cup chopped walnuts

Method

In blender, add all ingredients and blend until smooth and frothy.

Editor's Note: Serve with one slice of toasted whole wheat bread topped with 1 tbsp natural preserves.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.