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Recipe: Sunrise Power Blend

By REDIFF FOOD September 28, 2026 17:14 IST 1 Minute Read
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The sun is still sometimes playing hide and seek these day behind dense rain clouds, so find your morning sunshine in a glass.

Yup, make your start-the-day drink with peaches, strawberries (frozen, is fine), walnuts, yoghurt, milk and bran.

It is a rich, earthy concoction that is both refreshing and energising. 

Walnut Sunrise Power Blend

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Walnut Sunrise Power Blend

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups halved strawberries
  • 2 ripe peaches, pitted and quartered
  • 1 cup non-fat yoghurt
  • ¼ cup non-fat dry milk
  • 3 tbsp wheat bran or oat bran
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • ¼ cup chopped walnuts

Method

  • In blender, add all ingredients and blend until smooth and frothy.

Editor's Note: Serve with one slice of toasted whole wheat bread topped with 1 tbsp natural preserves.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 

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