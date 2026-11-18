Do we have a lot of Big Love to give raw, green bananas?

No...

But maybe Sunita Harisinghani can change your mind!

"Raw banana is commonly used in South Indian cooking," Sunita says, "but I decided to give it a north Indian avatar by turning it into koftas and pairing them with an onion-tomato based gravy."

She promises that her Raw Banana Kofta Curry "is a unique take that's definitely worth trying!"

When Sunita steps in the kitchen it is mostly Mangalorean food that she is cooking up, much like her late mother Revathi Thimappa Kotian, who was a top-notch cook. But often she wants to explore new cooking horizons and this banana kofta curry was the result of a kitchen adventure.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Raw Banana Kofta Curry

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

4 raw green bananas

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp green chilly paste

4 tsp besan or chickpea flour/gram flour, roasted

3 tsp peanut powder, roasted

4 medium-sized tomatoes

4 medium-sized onions

2 tbsp yoghurt

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

2 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp garam masala powder

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

1 tsp kasuri methi or dried fenugreek leaves

3-4 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

1 cup water

Method

Steam the raw bananas, skin on, for 8-10 minutes over medium heat in a steamer.

Take off heat.

Keep aside.

Take off heat. Keep aside. Once cooled, peel and mash in a bowl.

Add the ginger-garlic and the green chilly pastes, peanut powder, besan, 1 tsp of the salt.

Mix well and shape into kebabs.

Keep aside.

Add the ginger-garlic and the green chilly pastes, peanut powder, besan, 1 tsp of the salt. Mix well and shape into kebabs. Keep aside. In a frying pan, heat the oil over medium heat.

Shallow fry the kebabs on both sides till golden brown and keep aside.

Shallow fry the kebabs on both sides till golden brown and keep aside. Blanch the onions, tomatoes in a saucepan of boiling water and then remove and let cool.

In a blender, add the yoghurt, blanched onions, blanched tomatoes and make a puree.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. In a saucepan or a kadhai, heat 2 tsp oil over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds and let crackle for a few seconds.

Then add in the puree and mix well.

Next add the turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilly powder, and the remaining 1 tps salt.

Saute till the oil separates.

Add the cumin seeds, mustard seeds and let crackle for a few seconds. Then add in the puree and mix well. Next add the turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chilly powder, and the remaining 1 tps salt. Saute till the oil separates. Adjust the consistency by adding the water.

Then add the garam masala, coriander leaves, kasuri methi.

Bring to a boil and let it boil for 2-3 minutes and take the gravy off the heat.

Then add the garam masala, coriander leaves, kasuri methi. Bring to a boil and let it boil for 2-3 minutes and take the gravy off the heat. Add the koftas in the curry, serve hot with rice/parathas.

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.