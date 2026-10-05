Recipe: Sunita's Pumpkin Salad

We are all aware of the virtues of pumpkin, with its abundance of fibre and good doses of beta-carotene, potassium, vitamin C.

That's why making it into a tasty salad makes total sense, right?

This quick salad tosses red pumpkin with yoghurt, onions, chillies and coriander, then finishes with a fragrant tempering for a wholesome dish that is easy to put together.

Sunita Harisinghani offers her recipe.

Sunita loves cooking breakfast for her son Hitesh. The inspiration for much of her cooking was her late mother Revathi Thimappa Kotian. For Sunita, the fun in cooking is always the challenge to try something new.

IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purpose Photograph: Kind courtesy Nic Wood/Pexels

Pumpkin Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

250 gm lal bopla or red pumpkin

250 gm yoghurt

1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

1 green chilly

2 red chillies

2 tsp oil

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 pinch hing or asafoetida

1 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

7-8 curry leaves

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

Wash, peel and chop the pumpkin.

Steam in a saucpean or a kadhai over medium heat for 12-15 minutes.

Cool and then grate the cooked pumpkin.

Steam in a saucpean or a kadhai over medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Cool and then grate the cooked pumpkin. In a bowl, combine the grated pumpkin, green chillies, onion, yoghurt, salt and coriander leaves.

Mix well.

Mix well. Heat the oil in a tadka or tempering pan over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dry red chillies, curry leaves, asafoetida and let crackle for a few seconds.

Allow the tempering to cool slightly before adding it to the pumpkin mixture.

Pour it over the pumpkin salad.

Refrigerate for about 20 minutes.

Serve cold with your lunch/dinner or have by itself.

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.