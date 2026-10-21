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Recipe: Sunita's Green Peas And Carrot Appes

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI October 21, 2026 13:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Appes or Paniyarams are a popular South Indian breakfast, usually served with coconut chutney. But you can pop them into your mouth and have them without chutney too.

To give nutrition a boost, Sunita Harisinghani added green peas and carrots, that provided extra flavour and colour too.

With healthy breakfast becoming popular, bookmark this simple, delicious recipe -- Green Peas And Carrot Appes.

Sunita's cooking leans a lot towards her Mangaluru roots but she ventures into all food territories, dabbling with many kinds of cuisine. 

Green peas and carrot Appe

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Green Peas And Carrot Appes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 200 gm green pea pods peeled
  • 3 green chillies
  • 1-inch piece ginger
  • 200 gm rava or semolina
  • 200 gm curd or yoghurt
  • 1 carrot, grated
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • &frac12 cup water
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 2 tsp sesame seeds
  • 1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • Ghee, to fry the appes

Green peas and carrot Appe

Method

  • Make a coarse paste of the green peas, ginger, chillies.
    Keep aside.
  • In a bowl, add the coarse paste.
    Then add the rava, yoghurt, chopped onions, grated carrot, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, salt and mix well.
    Cover and keep aside for 15 minutes.
  • Heat the appe pan over medium heat and brush each of the moulds with a little ghee
    Add a little sesame seeds and pour the mixture in carefully.
    Add a little ghee and sesame seeds on top the mixture too.
    Cover and let cook till golden brown, flip and cook the other side too.
    Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Sunita HarisinghaniSunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.

Editor's Note: For different types of chutneys, click here: 11 Chutney Recipes

 

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