Recipe: Sunita's Green Peas And Carrot Appes

Appes or Paniyarams are a popular South Indian breakfast, usually served with coconut chutney. But you can pop them into your mouth and have them without chutney too.

To give nutrition a boost, Sunita Harisinghani added green peas and carrots, that provided extra flavour and colour too.

With healthy breakfast becoming popular, bookmark this simple, delicious recipe -- Green Peas And Carrot Appes.

Sunita's cooking leans a lot towards her Mangaluru roots but she ventures into all food territories, dabbling with many kinds of cuisine.

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Green Peas And Carrot Appes

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

200 gm green pea pods peeled

3 green chillies

1-inch piece ginger

200 gm rava or semolina

200 gm curd or yoghurt

1 carrot, grated

1 onion, finely chopped

½ cup water

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp chopped coriander leaves

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Ghee, to fry the appes

Method

Make a coarse paste of the green peas, ginger, chillies.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. In a bowl, add the coarse paste.

Then add the rava, yoghurt, chopped onions, grated carrot, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, salt and mix well.

Cover and keep aside for 15 minutes.

Then add the rava, yoghurt, chopped onions, grated carrot, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, salt and mix well. Cover and keep aside for 15 minutes. Heat the appe pan over medium heat and brush each of the moulds with a little ghee

Add a little sesame seeds and pour the mixture in carefully.

Add a little ghee and sesame seeds on top the mixture too.

Cover and let cook till golden brown, flip and cook the other side too.

Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.

Editor's Note: For different types of chutneys, click here: 11 Chutney Recipes