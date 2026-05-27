HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Cricket Match Recipe: Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts

Cricket Match Recipe: Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts

By REDIFF FOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:37 IST

x

With IPL 2026 playoffs fever taking over the country, it's time to ramp up our snack game too!

Let the snacks be as clean as the khel. So preferably concoct something leaning towards health.

Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts fits the bill to the tee. Containing the goodness of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, it's spicy and tasty and will keep your energy levels high during games.

Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts Recipe

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp butter, melted
  • 1½ tbsp sriracha sauce
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 2 cups walnut kernels
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • Zest or finely grated peel of 1 lime

Method

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the honey, sriracha sauce, butter, lime zest.
    Add in the walnuts and toss well until evenly coated.
    Sprinkle in the sugar while mixing and stir again to ensure an even coating.
  • Spread the walnuts in a single layer on the prepared baking tray.
    Bake for about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the walnuts are evenly toasted and develop a deep golden brown colour.
    Take out of the oven.
    Allow the walnuts to cool completely, stirring once or twice as it cools to prevent sticking.
    Store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Editor's Note: If nuts get sticky when storing, add a tbsp of sugar to the container. Close tightly and shake to coat.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 
REDIFF FOOD

RELATED STORIES

Recipe: Sunita's Karela Kismuri
Recipe: Sunita's Karela Kismuri
Recipes: Leto, Dal Pitha
Recipes: Leto, Dal Pitha
Recipe: Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry
Recipe: Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry
Recipe: Avocado Tempura Chaat
Recipe: Avocado Tempura Chaat
The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes
The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu and Kashmir1:00

Eid Al-Adha: Massive gatherings offer prayers in Jammu...

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal starts deportation drive3:37

Video: Illegal migrants flock border to return as Bengal...

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru1:25

Congress leaders pay floral tribute to former PM...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO