Cricket Match Recipe: Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts

With IPL 2026 playoffs fever taking over the country, it's time to ramp up our snack game too!

Let the snacks be as clean as the khel. So preferably concoct something leaning towards health.

Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts fits the bill to the tee. Containing the goodness of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, it's spicy and tasty and will keep your energy levels high during games.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Sriracha Honey Lime Walnuts

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter, melted

1½ tbsp sriracha sauce

1 tbsp honey

2 cups walnut kernels

¼ cup sugar

Zest or finely grated peel of 1 lime

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C and line a large baking tray with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the honey, sriracha sauce, butter, lime zest.

Add in the walnuts and toss well until evenly coated.

Sprinkle in the sugar while mixing and stir again to ensure an even coating.

Add in the walnuts and toss well until evenly coated. Sprinkle in the sugar while mixing and stir again to ensure an even coating. Spread the walnuts in a single layer on the prepared baking tray.

Bake for about 20 minutes, stirring halfway through, until the walnuts are evenly toasted and develop a deep golden brown colour.

Take out of the oven.

Allow the walnuts to cool completely, stirring once or twice as it cools to prevent sticking.

Store in an airtight container until ready to serve.

Editor's Note: If nuts get sticky when storing, add a tbsp of sugar to the container. Close tightly and shake to coat.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.