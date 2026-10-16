Recipe: Spiced Chai Martini

Ditch your usual evening sundowner. This one comes with a little more 'tude.

The Spiced Chai Martini turns India's wonderful masala chai into a chilled, creamy unforgettable cocktail.

Vodka meets strong masala chai, jaggery syrup and fresh cream, while vanilla, cinnamon and cardamom bring warmth and fragrance to every sip.

It is smooth, gently sweet and beautifully spiced, your familiar cup of chai, shaken, chilled and given a spirited makeover.

Spiced Chai Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml Zigzag Original Vodka

45 ml strong masala chai, chilled

15 ml jaggery syrup

15 ml fresh cream

2 tsp jaggery mixed with a pinch chai spice and pinch dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

2-3 drops vanilla extract

1 pinch dalcheeni or cinnamon powder

1 pinch green elaichi or cardamom powder

Ice

1 small cinnamon stick, for garnish

2 pods green elaichi, for garnish

Method

Lightly coat the rim of a chilled martini glass with a little of the jaggery syrup.

Dip it into the jaggery + chai spice + cinnamon mixture.

Add the vodka, chilled masala chai, jaggery syrup, cream, vanilla, cinnamon and cardamom to a shaker.

Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.

Double strain into the prepared martini glass.

Garnish with the cinnamon stick and the cardamom pods.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Zigzag Original Vodka.