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Recipe: South Indian-Style Chawli With Chawli

By REDIFF FOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 27, 2026 12:47 IST

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Marrying two types of legumes, one fresh and one dried, in one tadkari is an enlightened combo. In this case, it is the dried red chawli or lobia legumes with green chawli or parbatti beans.

Containing plenty of nutrients, it is also delicious and great for a light lunch with rotis or bhakris and maybe some Dal Tadka and a raita on the side.

Chowli and Chowli

Photograph: Patcy N/Rediff

South Indian-Style Chawli With Chawli

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • ½ cup dark red chawli or cowpeas legumes, soaked overnight
  • 250 gm chawli beans or parbatti or cowpeas, finely chopped
  • ½ cup grated fresh coconut
  • 1 tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • Dash hing or asafoetida
  • 1 tbsp sambar powder
  • 1 tbsp coconut oil
  • 6-7 curry leaves
  • Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Chawli and Chawli

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

Method

  • Boil the red chawli legumes in a saucepan over medium heat till just cooked.
    Take off heat and keep aside.
  • In a large saucepan or a kadhai, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds, hing.
    When the mustard seeds begin popping add the curry leaves and fry for a few seconds.
    Then add the chopped green chawli beans.
    Fry 5-6 minutes.
    Now add the boiled chawli legumes.
    Fry 7-10 minutes till the chawli beans are cooked.
    Now sprinkle the sambar powder and the grated coconut, mix and take off heat.
  • Serve with rotis or rice-dal.    

Editor's Note: The dried red chawli comes in two shades -- dark red and a lighter red. Opt for the darker of the two if you are able to locate. 

 
REDIFF FOOD

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