Recipe: South Indian-Style Chawli With Chawli

Marrying two types of legumes, one fresh and one dried, in one tadkari is an enlightened combo. In this case, it is the dried red chawli or lobia legumes with green chawli or parbatti beans.

Containing plenty of nutrients, it is also delicious and great for a light lunch with rotis or bhakris and maybe some Dal Tadka and a raita on the side.

Photograph: Patcy N/Rediff

South Indian-Style Chawli With Chawli

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

½ cup dark red chawli or cowpeas legumes, soaked overnight

250 gm chawli beans or parbatti or cowpeas, finely chopped

½ cup grated fresh coconut

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

Dash hing or asafoetida

1 tbsp sambar powder

1 tbsp coconut oil

6-7 curry leaves

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

Method

Boil the red chawli legumes in a saucepan over medium heat till just cooked.

Take off heat and keep aside.

Take off heat and keep aside. In a large saucepan or a kadhai, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds, hing.

When the mustard seeds begin popping add the curry leaves and fry for a few seconds.

Then add the chopped green chawli beans.

Fry 5-6 minutes.

Now add the boiled chawli legumes.

Fry 7-10 minutes till the chawli beans are cooked.

Now sprinkle the sambar powder and the grated coconut, mix and take off heat.

When the mustard seeds begin popping add the curry leaves and fry for a few seconds. Then add the chopped green chawli beans. Fry 5-6 minutes. Now add the boiled chawli legumes. Fry 7-10 minutes till the chawli beans are cooked. Now sprinkle the sambar powder and the grated coconut, mix and take off heat. Serve with rotis or rice-dal.

Editor's Note: The dried red chawli comes in two shades -- dark red and a lighter red. Opt for the darker of the two if you are able to locate.