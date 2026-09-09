Recipe: Shubhda's Crispy Brinjal Bhajiyas

Monsoon Clouds+Food Cravings=Pakora Time. Yay!

While onion and potato bhajiyas often steal the spotlight, a humble vegetable can make an equally delicious fritter -- the eggplant, which we call baingan or brinjal.

Shubhda Narsale passes her fuss-free recipe for Brinjal Bhajiyas to Hemantkumar Shivsharan.

It works particularly well as an evening snack, when the rain is bucketing down, and you are holding a steaming cup of chai.

All photographs: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Shubhda, a professional working with IndusInd Nippon Life Insurance in BKC, north west Mumbai, uses simple ingredients, a well-seasoned besan batter and thin slices of brinjals, to create these memorable delights.

Baingan, a familiar ingredient in Indian kitchens, appears in everything from Baingan Bharta and stuffed preparations to curries but it in pakodas it tastes just ooh la la.

For this recipe, Shubhda uses the large purple variety of eggplant.

The crisp coating comes from the besan mied with spices.

Crispy Brinjal Bhajiyas

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

3 medium-sized large purple eggplant

1½ cups besan or gram/chickpea flour

Pinch haldi or turmeric powder

1-2 tsp red chilly powder

Pinch hing or asafoetida

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

Water

Oil for deep frying the bhajiyas

Method

For the eggplant:

Wash the eggplant thoroughly and pat dry.

Cut into round slices of medium thickness.

Avoid slicing too thin or they can become difficult to handle during frying, while very thick slices may take longer to cook.

Avoid slicing too thin or they can become difficult to handle during frying, while very thick slices may take longer to cook. Place the slices in a bowl of water to prevent discolouring.

For the batter:

In a bowl, add the besan, salt, turmeric powder, red chilly powder, hing.

Gradually add enough water, whisking continuously, until you have a smooth, lump-free batter.

The batter should be thick enough to coat the eggplant slices evenly without forming a heavy layer.

Frying the bhajiyas:

Take the eggplant slices out of the water.

Pat completely dry with a kitchen towel or paper towel.

Pat completely dry with a kitchen towel or paper towel. Heat oil in a kadhai over medium heat.

Dip each eggplant slice into the batter, ensuring it is coated on both sides.

Carefully slide it into the hot oil.

Dip each eggplant slice into the batter, ensuring it is coated on both sides. Carefully slide it into the hot oil. Fry in batches over a medium heat, flipping occasionally, until the coating becomes lightly golden and crisp.

Drain on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil.

Repeat with the remaining slices.

Drain on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil. Repeat with the remaining slices. Serve hot with green chutney and dry coconut chutney.

Shubhda's Note: The key to good Brinjal Bhajiyas is the thickness of the slices.

Keep them evenly sliced and moderately thin so the batter turns crisp while the brinjal cooks through and becomes soft inside.

Also, pat the slices dry before dipping them into the batter -- excess water can make the coating slide off and cause the oil to splutter.