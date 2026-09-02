Recipe: Satya's Mangalore Mung Sabzi

If you want to cheer to me up on a bad day, all you have to do is offer me Padengi Gassi and rice. Ideally this is had with Tomato Saar, but I don't even need that; pottu nuppu (plain rice) is good enough for me :)

I don't know when and how Padengi Gassi became one of my comfort foods, but it has never slipped off that special list. And when I know mom is making -- even today, when we stay in different homes -- I'll find a reason to reach her home.

For Ashtami (Krishna Janmashtami) and Chauthi (Ganesh Chaturthi), it is a must have item in our home.

Here then is my mom's recipe.

Satya's Padengi Gassi or Mung Gravy

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 small cup whole green mung dal, soaked overnight

½ cup grated fresh coconut

Small-sized ball imli or tamarind, about the size of a marble

4-5 bedgi chillies



2-3 small round red chillies (adjust as per how spicy you want it)

4-5 pods garlic (depending on size) + 3 pods extra, with skin, for the baghar

½ an onion

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tbsp dhania or coriander seeds

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds + 1 tsp extra for the baghar

8-10 curry leaves

Salt, about 1½ tsp or according to taste

1-2 tbsp coconut oil + extra for frying the spices

Water

Method

Soak the mung dal overnight.

Then tie in a wet cloth until it sprouts about 12 hours (this step is optional).

Then tie in a wet cloth until it sprouts about 12 hours (this step is optional). Wash the sprouted mung gently so that the roots don't break.

In a covered saucepan, boil the mung over medium heat with water (the water level should be at least 2-3 inches above the mung) and a little salt till cooked -- it should be firm but not mushy.

Then drain and retain the water separately and keep the mung aside.

Then drain and retain the water separately and keep the mung aside. On a tawa or a frying pan, over medium-low heat, roast the red chillies with a tiny bit of oil.

Then roast the mustard seeds, jeera seeds, coriander seeds -- each of these needs to be roasted separately -- until they give off a fragrance and have changed colour slightly.

Be careful not to burn.

Then roast the mustard seeds, jeera seeds, coriander seeds -- each of these needs to be roasted separately -- until they give off a fragrance and have changed colour slightly. Be careful not to burn. Blend the roasted ingredients in a mixer together until powdered.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. In the same mixer jar, add 4-5 garlic pods, onion, imli.

Add water as needed (from the water you have saved after boiling the mung) and blend into a fine paste.

Add the grated coconut and give it a quick turn.

Add the roasted powder and blend again into a rough paste (you should still be able to feel the coconut).

Transfer the ground paste or gassi ito a saucepan or a kadhai.

Rinse the mixer jar well with a little water (that you used to boil the mung in) and add the water to the gassi.

Cook the masala over medium heat.

Add water (yes, from the boiled mung) and salt as needed.

Remember, you need to keep the gassi thick but not burn it.

Once it is cooked, add the mung.

Cook for 30 seconds more, mix gently, and take off heat.

Add water as needed (from the water you have saved after boiling the mung) and blend into a fine paste. Add the grated coconut and give it a quick turn. Add the roasted powder and blend again into a rough paste (you should still be able to feel the coconut). Transfer the ground paste or gassi ito a saucepan or a kadhai. Rinse the mixer jar well with a little water (that you used to boil the mung in) and add the water to the gassi. Cook the masala over medium heat. Add water (yes, from the boiled mung) and salt as needed. Remember, you need to keep the gassi thick but not burn it. Once it is cooked, add the mung. Cook for 30 seconds more, mix gently, and take off heat. Crush the remaining unpeeled garlic gently so they remain still whole.

In a tadka pan, heat the coconut oil.

Once it heats up -- test with a few mustard seeds if you like; if the seeds pop, the oil is at the right heat -- add the mustard seeds.

Allow them to crackle for a few seconds, then add the crushed garlic.

When the garlic turns a pale brown or changes colour, add the curry leaves.

When the curry leaves have crisped up, pour the tadka into your Mung Gassi.

In a tadka pan, heat the coconut oil. Once it heats up -- test with a few mustard seeds if you like; if the seeds pop, the oil is at the right heat -- add the mustard seeds. Allow them to crackle for a few seconds, then add the crushed garlic. When the garlic turns a pale brown or changes colour, add the curry leaves. When the curry leaves have crisped up, pour the tadka into your Mung Gassi. Take off heat and serve with rotis or with steamed rice.

Savera's Note: If you don't like the taste of coconut oil, you can use any other oil (avoid mustard or sesame oil).

You can also use akka raw cashew (separate the cotyledons) as an additional ingredient; add to the gassi when you start cooking it.

Or you can use Indian hog's plum or ambade which is available in this season instead of the imli but it has to be cooked separately. Lightly crush the ambade, then boil in a little water for 5 minutes and keep aside. Add the ambade when you are cooking the gassi.

If you are having this dish with rice, then Laxmi's Tomato Saar is a great combination.

Surprisingly, this gassi makes a great filler for a paav sandwich! Try it!