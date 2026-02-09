Recipe: Sarab's Mediterranean Tandoori Cauliflower And Broccoli

Mediterranean meets tandoori in Chef Sarab Kapoor's inspired preparation Mediterranean Tandoori Cauliflower And Broccoli.

Tender florets of both cauliflower and broccoli are lightly blanched, marinated in a zesty blend of yoghurt, spices, and nut flours, then roasted beautifully.

It is finished with a brush of butter, a sprinkle of chaat masala, and lemon and makes for a show-stopping appetiser or have it with a side of bread or naan or pita.

Photograph: Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Mediterranean Tandoori Cauliflower And Broccoli

Serves: 2-3



Ingredients

300 gm cauliflower

300 gm broccoli

4 cups water

⅔ cup hung yoghurt

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp oregano

2 tsp smoked paprika or chilly powder

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp sumac powder

1 tbsp roasted besan or chickpea/gram flour

1 tbsp almond flour

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp + an extra ½ tsp salt for blanching the cauliflower and broccoli

1 tbsp butter, for finishing

1 tsp lemon juice, for finishing

Chaat masala to taste

Pickled onions or sliced onions, optional

Method

In a saucepan bring the water to a boil the water with the ½ tsp salt over high heat.

Add in the broccoli florets, cauliflower florets and cook for about 1 minute.

Drain and rinse under cold water.

Keep aside.

Add in the broccoli florets, cauliflower florets and cook for about 1 minute. Drain and rinse under cold water. Keep aside. In a large bowl, mix the hung yoghurt, olive oil, Dijon mustard, ginger-garlic paste, oregano, smoked paprika/chilly powder, turmeric, sumac, roasted gram flour, almond flour, salt.

Add in the blanched broccoli, cauliflower and coat with the marinade.

Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Add in the blanched broccoli, cauliflower and coat with the marinade. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat an oven to 170°C.

Place the marinated broccoli-cauliflower mixture on a baking tray.

Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown and take out of the oven.

Brush baked vegetables with the butter.

Sprinkle the chaat masala and the lemon juice.

Serve with pickled onions or sliced onions.

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.