Recipe: Shumaila's Sabudana Khichdi With Toasted Walnuts

Sabudana Khichdi, popular especially in western India, is often had for breakfast. It is cooked up with peanuts, cubes of potatoes, chopped green chillies and tapioca pearls.

Shumaila Chauhan opts to replace the peanuts with toasted walnuts to get a different effect. She garnishes it with pomegranate arils. Try her recipe.

The creator of the food blog Novice Housewife (external link), Chandigarh-raised Chauhan says she belongs to a family of foodies and the home-cooked meals of her childhood were the best.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Sabudana Khichdi With Toasted Walnuts

Ingredients

¾ cup sabudana or sago pearls

¼ cup walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tbsp ghee or cold-pressed peanut oil

¼ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 tsp grated ginger

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 medium potato, peeled, diced

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp or sendha namak or rock salt, if fasting or if preferred

Pinch sugar, optional

1 tsp lemon juice

1-2 tbsp chopped fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

Few arils or seedpods anaar or pomegranate

Method

Rinse the sabudana or tapioca pearls under running water until the water runs clear to remove the starch.

Soak the sabudana for 5-6 hours or overnight.

Fluff gently with a fork after soaking, the tapioca pearls should be soft, separate and non-sticky.

Soak the sabudana for 5-6 hours or overnight. Fluff gently with a fork after soaking, the tapioca pearls should be soft, separate and non-sticky. In a dry frying pan, toast the chopped walnuts over low heat for 2-3 minutes until fragrant and lightly browned.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the ghee/oil in a wide non-stick frying pan over medium heat.

Add the cumin seeds and then the ginger, green chilies and saute for a few seconds.

Now add the diced potatoes and cook till golden and tender; cover to steam if needed.

Next add the salt, sugar.

Add the soaked sabudana and gently mix.

Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5-7 minutes until the pearls turn translucent and fluffy.

Stir in half of the toasted walnuts so their flavour infuses into the khichdi.

Take off heat, add the lemon juice, remaining walnuts and garnish with the fresh coriander, pomegranate and serve.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.