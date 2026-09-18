Recipe: Rushichi Bhaji: A Traditional Festive Stew

Even though Rishi Panchami -- celebrated on the second day after Lord Ganesha's arrival -- is over, bookmark this nutritious Konkan-style vegetable stew for next year -- or make it whenever cravings strike.

This traditional recipe is shared by Tejashree Shridhar Sangelkar from her in-laws' ancestral village of Sangeli, located near Sawantwadi in Maharashtra's Konkan belt.

Rishi Panchami Bhaji, also known as Rushichi Bhaji, is a traditional Maharashtrian and Konkan delicacy prepared during Rishi Panchami, observed on the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The dish unites seasonal vegetables, wild leafy greens, and native tubers, capturing the simplicity and wholesome bounty of traditional festive cooking.

The preparation features a vibrant medley of red amaranth, colocasia leaves, ridge gourd, pumpkin, elephant foot yam, raw banana, corn, and tender green peanuts. Cooked gently with green chillies, peanut oil, salt, and water, it is finished with fresh coconut, tamarind pulp, and jaggery to deliver a harmonious sweet-and-sour profile.

Naturally vegan and gluten-free, this nutritious medley is traditionally enjoyed with warm rice bhakri or rice puri, though it pairs equally well with chapatis or steamed rice.

Recipe: Rishi Panchami Bhaji/Rushichi Bhaji

Yield: Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

Vegetables & Greens: ¾ cup ridge gourd (dodka), peeled and chopped ¾ cup yellow pumpkin (bhopla), peeled and diced ½ cup elephant foot yam (suran), peeled and diced ½ cup raw banana, peeled and cubed ½ cup colocasia roots (arbi), peeled and chopped 1 cup colocasia leaves (alu), washed and finely shredded 1 cup red amaranth leaves (tambdi math), washed and chopped 8-10 tender lady fingers (okra), trimmed and sliced 1 medium corn cob, cut into rounds or kernels ½ cup fresh raw peanuts, shelled

For Cooking: 3 tbsp cold-pressed peanut oil (or ghee) 2 green chillies, finely slit or chopped 2 cups water (adjust as needed) Salt to taste

For the Tempering & Finishing: 1 tsp seedless tamarind (soaked in ¼ cup hot water) 1 cup freshly grated coconut 1 tbsp organic powdered jaggery (adjust to taste)



Key Cooking Steps

Prepare the tamarind pulp: Soak tamarind in ¼ cup hot water for 20 minutes, squeeze to extract thick pulp, strain, and set aside.

Soak tamarind in ¼ cup hot water for 20 minutes, squeeze to extract thick pulp, strain, and set aside. Prep the produce: Rinse all leafy greens thoroughly; peel, cube, and uniform-size the tubers and vegetables; rinse shelled peanuts.

Rinse all leafy greens thoroughly; peel, cube, and uniform-size the tubers and vegetables; rinse shelled peanuts. Saute aromatics & greens: Heat peanut oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, saute green chillies for a few seconds, then toss in the colocasia and amaranth leaves for 1 minute until wilted.

Heat peanut oil in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat, saute green chillies for a few seconds, then toss in the colocasia and amaranth leaves for 1 minute until wilted. Add vegetables : Tip in the chopped yam, raw banana, colocasia, pumpkin, ridge gourd, okra, and corn; toss everything together for 1-2 minutes.

: Tip in the chopped yam, raw banana, colocasia, pumpkin, ridge gourd, okra, and corn; toss everything together for 1-2 minutes. Simmer : Stir in the peanuts, salt, and 2 cups of water; cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until tubers turn fork-tender.

: Stir in the peanuts, salt, and 2 cups of water; cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 25-30 minutes, stirring occasionally until tubers turn fork-tender. Incorporate the finishing flavours: Stir in the tamarind extract and freshly grated coconut; cook uncovered over low heat for 6-7 minutes until the raw tamarind note mellows out.

Stir in the tamarind extract and freshly grated coconut; cook uncovered over low heat for 6-7 minutes until the raw tamarind note mellows out. Balance & rest : Fold in the jaggery powder, let simmer for 1 final minute to melt, and turn off the flame.

: Fold in the jaggery powder, let simmer for 1 final minute to melt, and turn off the flame. Serve: Plate hot alongside hot rice bhakris, fried rice puris or warm steamed rice.

Kitchen Tip

Even cooking: Cut slower-cooking root vegetables (yam, colocasia, raw banana) into smaller bite-sized cubes, and leave faster-cooking squash and okra slightly larger so nothing turns mushy. Adjust jaggery gradually to match the natural tartness of your tamarind.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Tejashree Shridhar Sangelkar

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff