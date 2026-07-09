Recipes: Raw Banana Pepper Curry, Sindhi-Style Raw Banana Tuk

Long before it became fashionable as a plant-based substitute for potato, Indians had transformed the humble green banana into an astonishing range of dishes.

One of the most adaptable ingredients in your kitchen, it is also nutritious and affordable.

Raw bananas can be steamed, fried, mashed, stuffed, curried or grilled. Mild in flavour, yet substantial in texture, it takes on spices effortlessly and is good for both everyday meals and festive cooking,

In Kerala, it is thinly sliced and fried into crisp banana chips in coconut oil, or cooked into Mezhukkupuratti stir fry with curry leaves and spices.

In Tamil Nadu, vazhakkai becomes Podimas (tadka), panfried Poriyal, absorbing flavours beautifully while retaining its earthy bite.

Bengal equally favours this ingredient, turning green banana into Kanchkolar Kofta, delicately spiced and simmered in a rich gravy.

While in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, mashed raw banana is shaped into cutlets that mimic the texture of meat.

Along the Konkan coast, it appears in stir-fries, fritters, curries and is often paired with coconut.

From Shrikripa U, who lives in Bengaluru, blogs at shrikripa.in (@shrikripa7), Adrika Anand coaxed a special recipe for a Mangaluru Raw Banana Pepper Curry.

And from Pune-based digital creator, Komal Kheswani (Youtube/SindhiKitchenbyKomal and @komalkheswani) a banana chaat -- Sindhi Style Raw Banana Tuk.

Photograph: Shrikripa U for Rediff

Raw Banana Pepper Curry

Recipe by Shrikripa U

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

7-8 small or 1-2 large raw green bananas or plantains, peeled, chopped

¾ cup cooked toor dal or pigeon peas or yellow split lentil

Lime-sized ball imli or tamarind soaked in 2 cups water

1-2 tsp jaggery

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 tsp red chilly powder

2 tsp haldi or turmeric

For the masala:

½ tsp toor dal or pigeon peas or yellow split lentils

¼ tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

2 tsp black peppercorns

5-6 pods garlic

2 tsp fresh grated coconut

For the tempering or seasoning:

2 tsp coconut oil or ghee

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1-2 dried red chillies

1-2 curry leaves

Method:

Bring the tamarind water to a boil in a saucepan over medium heat.

Add the salt, chilly powder, turmeric, jaggery to the tamarind water.

Add in the banana pieces and cook until tender.

For the masala:

Roast the masala ingredients until light brown on a tawa over low heat.

Take off heat and grind with the coconut in a mixer to a smooth paste.

Take off heat and grind with the coconut in a mixer to a smooth paste. Add the cooked dal and the ground masala to the banana-tamarind mixture and boil briefly further.

Take off heat.

For the tempering:

Heat the coconut oil is a small frying pan or seasoning pan, over medium heat, and add in the rai, jeera, chillies, curry leaves and let it crackle.

Take off heat and pour into the curry.

Take off heat and pour into the curry. Serve the banana curry with hot rice laced with ghee/coconut oil.

Photograph: Komal Kheswani for Rediff

Sindhi Style Raw Banana Tuk

Recipe by >Komal Kheswani

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

2 raw bananas

1 cup oil for frying the bananas

½ tsp salt

½ tsp red chilly powder

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

½ tsp roasted jeera or cumin powder

¼ cup yoghurt

2 tbsp imli chutney

2 tbsp sev

2 tbsp fresh pomegranate arils or seedpods

Method