Recipe: Pratibha's Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry

Crispy, spiced bhindi or lady's fingers (okra), tossed with roasted peanuts and sesame seeds is an easy fry and a weekday sabzi to put together.

What's more Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry is crunchy, nutty and a lovely match for your Dal-Rice or Dal-Roti.

Once you start eating, it's hard to stop at one bite, declares Pratibha Kumari Singh, who often cooks this recipe.

Photograph: Pratibha Kumari Singh for Rediff

Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredient

250 gm bhindi or okra, cut into big pieces

3 tbsp peanuts

2 tbsp til or sesame seeds

2 tbsp oil

2 green chillies, chopped

½ tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method