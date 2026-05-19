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Recipe: Pratibha's Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry

By PRATIBHA KUMARI SINGH
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 19, 2026 12:40 IST

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Crispy, spiced bhindi or lady's fingers (okra), tossed with roasted peanuts and sesame seeds is an easy fry and a weekday sabzi to put together.

What's more Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry is crunchy, nutty and a lovely match for your Dal-Rice or Dal-Roti.

Once you start eating, it's hard to stop at one bite, declares Pratibha Kumari Singh, who often cooks this recipe.

Bhindi Peanut And Sesame Fry

Photograph: Pratibha Kumari Singh for Rediff

Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredient

  • 250 gm bhindi or okra, cut into big pieces
  • 3 tbsp peanuts
  • 2 tbsp til or sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • ½ tsp mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
  • ½ tsp red chilly powder
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • ½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

  • Dry roast the peanuts on a tawa over medium heat until crunchy.
    Take off tawa and keep aside.
  • Dry roast the sesame seeds on the same tawa for 1 minute over medium heat until aromatic.
    Take off tawa and keep aside.
  • Crush or grind the roasted peanuts and the sesame seeds together.
    Keep aside.
  • Wash the bhindi and dry completely, wiping with a kitchen towel.
    Cut into large pieces.
  • Heat the oil in a frying pan.
    Then add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies.
    Add in the bhindi, turmeric powder.
  • Cook over medium heat uncovered until the bhindi is no longer sticky and lightly crisp.
    Add the ground peanut-and-sesame mixture, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and finally the salt.
    Mix well and fry for another 2 to 3 minutes.
  • Take off heat and serve hot with Dal-Rice, or yoghurt with rice or chapattis.
 
PRATIBHA KUMARI SINGH

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