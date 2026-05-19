Recipe: Pratibha's Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry

Crispy, spiced bhindi or lady's fingers (okra), tossed with roasted peanuts and sesame seeds is an easy fry and a weekday sabzi to put together.
What's more Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry is crunchy, nutty and a lovely match for your Dal-Rice or Dal-Roti.
Once you start eating, it's hard to stop at one bite, declares Pratibha Kumari Singh, who often cooks this recipe.
Peanut And Sesame Bhindi Fry
Serves: 2-3
Ingredient
- 250 gm bhindi or okra, cut into big pieces
- 3 tbsp peanuts
- 2 tbsp til or sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp oil
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- ½ tsp mustard seeds
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder
- ½ tsp red chilly powder
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
- ½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
Method
- Dry roast the peanuts on a tawa over medium heat until crunchy.
Take off tawa and keep aside.
- Dry roast the sesame seeds on the same tawa for 1 minute over medium heat until aromatic.
Take off tawa and keep aside.
- Crush or grind the roasted peanuts and the sesame seeds together.
Keep aside.
- Wash the bhindi and dry completely, wiping with a kitchen towel.
Cut into large pieces.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan.
Then add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chillies.
Add in the bhindi, turmeric powder.
- Cook over medium heat uncovered until the bhindi is no longer sticky and lightly crisp.
Add the ground peanut-and-sesame mixture, red chilly powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and finally the salt.
Mix well and fry for another 2 to 3 minutes.
- Take off heat and serve hot with Dal-Rice, or yoghurt with rice or chapattis.