Recipe: Nut And Rice Cooler

A rice drink can be both light and nourishing.

Surprised?

Whizz up this Nut And Rice Cooler using walnuts, cooked brown rice, water and finish it with a hint of cinnamon or vanilla for extra flavour.

Cooling, filling, it's an easy way to stay refreshed whole day.

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Nut And Rice Cooler

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

60 gm walnuts

80 gm cooked brown rice

800 gm water

Pinch cinnamon and/or ½ tsp vanilla

Pinch sugar equivalent, like stevia, optional

Method

Blend together all the ingredients in a blender and filter tthrough a fine strainer.

It can be kept between 5 days and a week, in a glass bottle in the refrigerator.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.