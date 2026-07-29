Recipe: Nut And Rice Cooler

A rice drink can be both light and nourishing.
Surprised?
Whizz up this Nut And Rice Cooler using walnuts, cooked brown rice, water and finish it with a hint of cinnamon or vanilla for extra flavour.
Cooling, filling, it's an easy way to stay refreshed whole day.
Nut And Rice Cooler
Serves: 1-2
Ingredients
- 60 gm walnuts
- 80 gm cooked brown rice
- 800 gm water
- Pinch cinnamon and/or ½ tsp vanilla
- Pinch sugar equivalent, like stevia, optional
Method
- Blend together all the ingredients in a blender and filter tthrough a fine strainer.
It can be kept between 5 days and a week, in a glass bottle in the refrigerator.
Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.