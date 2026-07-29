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Recipe: Nut And Rice Cooler

By REDIFF FOOD July 29, 2026 12:40 IST 1 Minute Read
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A rice drink can be both light and nourishing.

Surprised?

Whizz up this Nut And Rice Cooler using walnuts, cooked brown rice, water and finish it with a hint of cinnamon or vanilla for extra flavour.

Cooling, filling, it's an easy way to stay refreshed whole day.

Nut and Rice Cooler

Photograph: California Walnuts for Rediff

Nut And Rice Cooler

Serves: 1-2

Ingredients

  • 60 gm walnuts
  • 80 gm cooked brown rice
  • 800 gm water
  • Pinch cinnamon and/or ½ tsp vanilla
  • Pinch sugar equivalent, like stevia, optional

Method

  • Blend together all the ingredients in a blender and filter tthrough a fine strainer.
    It can be kept between 5 days and a week, in a glass bottle in the refrigerator.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 

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