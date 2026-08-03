Risottos are often jazzed up with a pine nut-enriched pesto paste.

Hazelnuts are an interesting alternative.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai creates a hazelnut truffle crumble as a topping to the classic Italian arborio rice and mushroom dish, which adds a delightful contrast in both texture and taste.

Bookmark this elegant recipe if you are planning a special dinner for guests.

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Mushroom Risotto With Hazelnut Truffle Crumble

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

For the risotto:

1 tbsp butter or extra virgin olive oil

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tsp garlic powder

500 gm risotto or arborio rice, soaked

2 tbsp aromat powder (please see the note below)

½ cup grated parmesan

200 gm mushrooms, sliced

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Hot water, as needed

For the hazelnut truffle crumble:

100 gm hazelnuts

1 tsp truffle oil

1 tbsp garlic powder

½ tsp black pepper

Method

Heat the butter/oil over medium heat and sauté the thyme, onions.

Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes.

Stir in the rice, garlic powder.

Add in the aromat after dissolving it in hot water.

Cook until tender about 15 minutes.

Finish with Parmesan.

Take off heat.

Keep aside but keep warm.

Add the mushrooms and cook for 3-4 minutes. Stir in the rice, garlic powder. Add in the aromat after dissolving it in hot water. Cook until tender about 15 minutes. Finish with Parmesan. Take off heat. Keep aside but keep warm. Toast the hazelnuts for 5-8 minutes in a frying pan over low heat till they release an aroma and are lightly browned.

Take off heat and cool.

Grind coarsely with the garlic powder, pepper, salt.

Mix in the truffle oil.

Take off heat and cool. Grind coarsely with the garlic powder, pepper, salt. Mix in the truffle oil. Serve risotto hot, topped with the hazelnut crumble for a rich crunch.

Editor's Note: A powder made from MSG, garlic powder, onion powder, spices that has an umami flavour. It is available for purchase online.