Recipe: Manisha's Puranache Kanavle

A traditional Maharashtrian delicacy of the CKP community for festivals especially Diwali, Puranache Kanavle is a close relative of the Puran Poli, but differs slightly because it is more like a sweet dumpling or karanji and not a roti.

With Diwali approaching, you might be drawing up your sweets menus. Consider adding this puran-stuffed delicacy to your list.

Manisha Kotian's recipe is a perfect inclusion for those who enjoy authentic homemade sweets.

Find many more of Manisha's recipes here. She loves to cook typical Maharashtra's Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu community specials but has mastered her husband's Mangalorean cuisine as well.

Photograph: Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Puranache Kanavle

Servings: 7-8

Ingredients

1 cup soaked chana dal or Bengal gram

¾ to 1 cup jaggery

½ tsp elaichi or cardamom powder

Pinch jaiphal or nutmeg powder

For the outer covering:

1 cup aata or whole wheat flour

1 cup maida or all-purpose flour

3 tbsp moin or either hot oil or hot ghee

Pinch salt

Water as required

Oil for deep-frying the kanavle

Method

For the puran:

Boil the chana dal until soft in a saucepan over medium heat.

Drain out all the excess water.

Cool

Drain out all the excess water. Cool Grind the dal into a smooth paste in a mixer and add the jaggery.

Cook the mixture over low heat in a saucepan or a kadhai until thick.

Add the cardamom, nutmeg and mix well, take off heat, and allow the puran to cool completely.

For the dough:

Combine the whole wheat flour the maida in a bowl.

Add the hot oil/ghee, salt.

Mix well with your hands until the moin is evenly incorporated.

Gradually add water and knead into a firm, smooth dough.

Cover and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Stuffing and frying the kanavle:

Divide the dough into small portions and roll each portion into a thin, small puri.

Place a portion of the puran in the centre.

Fold one half over the other to form a crescent shape, similar to a karanji.

Seal the edges firmly using a little water or a paste made from maida and water.

Place a portion of the puran in the centre. Fold one half over the other to form a crescent shape, similar to a karanji. Seal the edges firmly using a little water or a paste made from maida and water. Heat oil in a deep saucepan or a kadhai.

Fry the kanavle over a low to medium heat until golden brown and drain from the oil onto a paper towel-lined plate.

The kanavle should be crisp on the outside and filled with sweet puran on the inside.

Manisha's Notes: Make sure the puran is thick and contains no excess moisture.

Do not make the dough too soft, as the kanavle may break while frying.

Using equal quantities of whole wheat flour and maida give the outer covering a good texture.

Allow the kanavle to cool completely before storing them in an airtight container.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian curates editorial photo features among other assignments at Rediff. A total pro in the kitchen, she often brings in her specials for her colleagues to joyfully tuck into.

Equally adept at cooking both her native CKP cuisine and her husband's Mangaluru dishes, her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Green Banana Fry, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by family, friends and neighbours.