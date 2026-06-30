Recipe: Manisha's Pelekai Or Jackfruit Dosa

In many Karnataka homes, a fragrant ripe jackfruit dosa, lovingly called Pelekai Polo, is fried up. Some families refer to this dosa as Ponsa Polo.

Prepared with ripe jackfruit, rice, jaggery, it is a cherished seasonal delicacy that has sweet-salty flavours that sort of tickle your tongue.

Manisha Kotian offers the recipe for how she makes these tasty Ripe Jackfruit Dosas.

Pelekai Dosa

Servings: 15-20 small dosas

Ingredients

1 cup raw rice, sona masuri or dosa rice

1 cup ripe jackfruit bulbs, seeds removed

½ cup freshly grated coconut

2-3 tbsp jaggery, optional, depending on the sweetness of the fruit

5-8 black peppercorns

2-3 green elaichi or cardamom

Pinch salt

Water

Ghee or coconut oil for frying the dosas

Few methi or fenugreek seeds, optional

Handful poha or flattened rice, optional to make the dosas crispier

Method

Wash and soak the rice for 4-6 hours.

Drain the water.

In a mixer, grind the soaked rice, jackfruit bulbs, grated coconut, jaggery, black peppercorns, green elaichi, salt.

Add the water gradually to make a smooth batter of pouring consistency.

Drain the water. In a mixer, grind the soaked rice, jackfruit bulbs, grated coconut, jaggery, black peppercorns, green elaichi, salt. Add the water gradually to make a smooth batter of pouring consistency. Cover and ferment for 7-8 hours or overnight.

Give the fermented batter a light stir.

Heat a tawa or a griddle over medium-high heat and lightly grease it with ghee or coconut oil.

Pour a ladleful of batter and spread gently into a medium-thick dosa.

Cover and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes.

Drizzle a little ghee on top of the dosa and flip to cook the other side for about a minute.

Heat a tawa or a griddle over medium-high heat and lightly grease it with ghee or coconut oil. Pour a ladleful of batter and spread gently into a medium-thick dosa. Cover and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes. Drizzle a little ghee on top of the dosa and flip to cook the other side for about a minute. Serve hot with coconut chutney and a cup of hot tea or coffee.

Editor's Note: Please find a recipe for coconut chutney here.

Manisha Deshpande Kotian curates editorial photo features among other assignments at Rediff. A total pro in the kitchen, she often brings in her specials for her colleagues to joyfully tuck into.

Equally adept at cooking both her native CKP cuisine and her husband's Mangaluru dishes, her Mangalore-Style Chicken Curry, CKP-Style Chicken Curry, Chicken Fry, Masoor Curry and Pulao, Mung Dal Bhaji, Veg/Non-Veg Fried Rice, Green Banana Fry, Suran Fry, Bhendi (Okra) Fry, and more, are much appreciated by family, friends and neighbours.