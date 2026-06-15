Recipe: Mango, Walnut And Avocado Smoothie

Opt for lots of nutrition in a glass -- try making a Mango, Walnut And Avocado Smoothie.

The combo of creamy avo with the mango is far more delightful than you would expect.

Throw in the walnuts and you have your quota of nuts for the day nailed down. The addition of greens ups things further.

Photograph: California Walnut for Rediff

Mango, Walnut And Avocado Smoothie

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

½ cup plain Greek yoghurt, preferably

2 densely packed cups fresh spinach

½ cup pineapple chunks

½ cup mango chunks

1 medium avocado, de-seeded, peeled and coarsely chopped

⅓ cup walnuts, coarsely chopped

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 cup iced water or more

Pineapple wedges for garnish, optional

Method

Place all ingredients into a blender.

Blend until smooth and creamy.

Adjust consistency if desired with a little extra cold water.

Blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust consistency if desired with a little extra cold water. Serve immediately, garnished with fresh pineapple wedges.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.