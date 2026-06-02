Recipe: Mallika's Senaga Pappu Kobbari Curry

Senaga Pappu Kobbari Curry is a wholesomely tasty dish popular in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Mallika shares her recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Made with chana dal or Bengal gram and plenty of fresh coconut, the result is a mildly sweet and flavourful side dish that goes exceedingy well with rice or chapatis.

Photograph: Pratibha Kumari Singh for Rediff

Serves 3-4

Senaga Pappu Kobbari Curry

Ingredients

1 cup soaked senaga pappu or chana dal or Bengal gram

1 cup grated fresh coconut

1 onion, finely chopped

2 green chillies, slit lengthwise

1 tsp ginger, finely chopped

3-4 pods garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 dried red chilly

Few curry leaves

Pinch hing or asafoetida

Method

Wash and soak the chana dal for 4-5 hours.

Drain well.

Drain well. Cook the chana dal in enough water, in a saucepan, over medium heat, uncovered, until just tender but not mushy.

Skim the white foam that forms while boiling.

Take off heat and drain any excess water and keep aside.

Skim the white foam that forms while boiling. Take off heat and drain any excess water and keep aside. In a saucepan or a kadhai, heat the oil over medium heat.

Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, dried red chilly, curry leaves, asafoetida and fry a few seconds, till the rai begins to crackle.

Next add in the chopped onion, green chillies, ginger, garlic.

Sauté until the onion turns soft but not reddish.

Add in the cooked chana dal and the salt.

Mix well and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the grated coconut and cook briefly over low heat for another 2 minutes.

Take off heat and serve hot with steamed rice, chapattis or Rasam-Rice.

Mallika's Note: You can also soak the chana dal for just 30 minutes beforehand, but it will take a little longer to cook. I usually soak it for 4-5 hours for quicker cooking and a softer texture. If you prefer a gravy version, add a little extra water towards the end.