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Recipe: Mallika's Cucumber Tambuli

By PRATIBHA KUMARI SINGH August 19, 2026 13:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Cucumber Tambuli is a raita and side dish from Karnataka using the freshest cukes.

Mallika makes it teekha and garlicky with cucumber, lots of coconut, yoghurt, chillies, garlic and a few spices, and it is usually served with steamed rice, she tells Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Cucumber Tambuli

Photograph: Pratibha Singh for Rediff

Cucumber Tambuli

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

  • 1 medium cucumber, peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup grated fresh coconut
  • Few coriander leaves, chopped
  • 2-3 pods garlic
  • 2-3 green chillies
  • 1 cup yoghurt
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Water

For the tempering:

  • 1 tsp coconut oil or ghee
  • 1 pod garlic, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • 1 dried red chilly
  • Few curry leaves

Method

  • Blend the cucumber, coconut, green chillies, garlic, and coriander leaves in a mixer/blender with a little water into a smooth paste.
    Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt.
    Add the salt.
    If the tambuli is too thick, add a splash more of water.
    For the tempering, heat coconut oil or ghee, over medium heat, in a small frying pan or tempering pan.
    Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds and let them crackle.
    Add the dried red chilly, garlic pieces, curry leaves and fry for about a minute more.
    Then pour the tempering over the tambuli.
  • Serve chilled or at room temperature with hot rice.

Editor's Note: Vegans can opt to use soy milk yoghurt.

 

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Rediff FoodRediff RecipesKarnataka cucumber raitaIndian cucumber dishIndian yoghurt cucumber dish

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