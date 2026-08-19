Recipe: Mallika's Cucumber Tambuli

Cucumber Tambuli is a raita and side dish from Karnataka using the freshest cukes.
Mallika makes it teekha and garlicky with cucumber, lots of coconut, yoghurt, chillies, garlic and a few spices, and it is usually served with steamed rice, she tells Pratibha Kumari Singh.
Cucumber Tambuli
Serves 3-4
Ingredients
- 1 medium cucumber, peeled and chopped
- 1 cup grated fresh coconut
- Few coriander leaves, chopped
- 2-3 pods garlic
- 2-3 green chillies
- 1 cup yoghurt
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- Water
For the tempering:
- 1 tsp coconut oil or ghee
- 1 pod garlic, finely chopped
- ½ tsp rai or mustard seeds
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds
- 1 dried red chilly
- Few curry leaves
Method
- Blend the cucumber, coconut, green chillies, garlic, and coriander leaves in a mixer/blender with a little water into a smooth paste.
Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt.
Add the salt.
If the tambuli is too thick, add a splash more of water.
For the tempering, heat coconut oil or ghee, over medium heat, in a small frying pan or tempering pan.
Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds and let them crackle.
Add the dried red chilly, garlic pieces, curry leaves and fry for about a minute more.
Then pour the tempering over the tambuli.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature with hot rice.
Editor's Note: Vegans can opt to use soy milk yoghurt.