Recipe: Mallika's Cucumber Tambuli

Cucumber Tambuli is a raita and side dish from Karnataka using the freshest cukes.

Mallika makes it teekha and garlicky with cucumber, lots of coconut, yoghurt, chillies, garlic and a few spices, and it is usually served with steamed rice, she tells Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Photograph: Pratibha Singh for Rediff

Cucumber Tambuli

Serves 3-4

Ingredients

1 medium cucumber, peeled and chopped

1 cup grated fresh coconut

Few coriander leaves, chopped

2-3 pods garlic

2-3 green chillies

1 cup yoghurt

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Water

For the tempering:

1 tsp coconut oil or ghee

1 pod garlic, finely chopped

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

½ tsp jeera or cumin seeds

1 dried red chilly

Few curry leaves

Method

Blend the cucumber, coconut, green chillies, garlic, and coriander leaves in a mixer/blender with a little water into a smooth paste.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt.

Add the salt.

If the tambuli is too thick, add a splash more of water.

For the tempering, heat coconut oil or ghee, over medium heat, in a small frying pan or tempering pan.

Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds and let them crackle.

Add the dried red chilly, garlic pieces, curry leaves and fry for about a minute more.

Then pour the tempering over the tambuli.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and stir in the yoghurt. Add the salt. If the tambuli is too thick, add a splash more of water. For the tempering, heat coconut oil or ghee, over medium heat, in a small frying pan or tempering pan. Add the mustard seeds, cumin seeds and let them crackle. Add the dried red chilly, garlic pieces, curry leaves and fry for about a minute more. Then pour the tempering over the tambuli. Serve chilled or at room temperature with hot rice.

Editor's Note: Vegans can opt to use soy milk yoghurt.