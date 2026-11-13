Recipe: Makhani Spice Martini

Butter chicken flavours, minus the chicken, in a cocktail?

Indeed. Meet the Makhani Spice Martini.

The drink boasts orange-flavoured vodka, tomato juice and cream, with lemon juice and honey syrup adding a gentle sweet-tart balance. While garam masala, Kashmiri chilly powder and a few drops of chilly oil turn up the heat, creating a cocktail that is creamy, tangy, mildly spicy and unmistakably desi.

Makhani Spice Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

60 ml ZigZag orange-flavoured vodka

30 ml tomato juice

15 ml cream

10 ml lemon juice

10 ml honey syrup

2-3 drops chilly oil or condiment

Pinch garam masala

Pinch Kashmiri chilly powder

Pinch salt

Pinch jeera or cumin powder

Ice

Method

Lightly coat half the rim of a chilled coupe glass (a wide-mouthed glass) with butter.

Dip it into a mix of Kashmiri chilly, cumin and salt.

Add the vodka, tomato juice, cream, lemon juice, honey syrup, chilly oil, garam masala, salt to a shaker.

Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.

Double strain into the prepared coupe glass.

Garnish with a tiny roasted chilly or coriander leaf.

Editor's Note: Chilly oil is a fiery, aromatic condiment made by infusing oil with chillies and spices. Popular across Chinese, Mexican and Italian cooking, it adds heat and depth to a variety of dishes.

ZigZag Orange Vodka is an Indian citrus-infused spirit crafted by Saltborn, the team behind Simba Beer, at its distillery in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

Recipe: Kind courtesy ZigZag Original Vodka