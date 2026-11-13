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Recipe: Makhani Spice Martini

By REDIFF FOOD November 13, 2026 16:29 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Butter chicken flavours, minus the chicken, in a cocktail?

Indeed. Meet the Makhani Spice Martini.

The drink boasts orange-flavoured vodka, tomato juice and cream, with lemon juice and honey syrup adding a gentle sweet-tart balance. While garam masala, Kashmiri chilly powder and a few drops of chilly oil turn up the heat, creating a cocktail that is creamy, tangy, mildly spicy and unmistakably desi.

Makhani Spice Martini

Makhani Spice Martini

Serves: 1

Ingredients

  • 60 ml ZigZag orange-flavoured vodka
  • 30 ml tomato juice
  • 15 ml cream
  • 10 ml lemon juice
  • 10 ml honey syrup
  • 2-3 drops chilly oil or condiment
  • Pinch garam masala
  • Pinch Kashmiri chilly powder
  • Pinch salt
  • Pinch jeera or cumin powder
  • Ice

Method

  • Lightly coat half the rim of a chilled coupe glass (a wide-mouthed glass) with butter.
    Dip it into a mix of Kashmiri chilly, cumin and salt.
    Add the vodka, tomato juice, cream, lemon juice, honey syrup, chilly oil, garam masala, salt to a shaker.
    Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.
    Double strain into the prepared coupe glass.
    Garnish with a tiny roasted chilly or coriander leaf.

Editor's Note: Chilly oil is a fiery, aromatic condiment made by infusing oil with chillies and spices. Popular across Chinese, Mexican and Italian cooking, it adds heat and depth to a variety of dishes.
ZigZag Orange Vodka is an Indian citrus-infused spirit crafted by Saltborn, the team behind Simba Beer, at its distillery in Durg, Chhattisgarh.

Recipe: Kind courtesy ZigZag Original Vodka

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