Recipe: Makhani Spice Martini

Butter chicken flavours, minus the chicken, in a cocktail?
Indeed. Meet the Makhani Spice Martini.
The drink boasts orange-flavoured vodka, tomato juice and cream, with lemon juice and honey syrup adding a gentle sweet-tart balance. While garam masala, Kashmiri chilly powder and a few drops of chilly oil turn up the heat, creating a cocktail that is creamy, tangy, mildly spicy and unmistakably desi.
Makhani Spice Martini
Serves: 1
Ingredients
- 60 ml ZigZag orange-flavoured vodka
- 30 ml tomato juice
- 15 ml cream
- 10 ml lemon juice
- 10 ml honey syrup
- 2-3 drops chilly oil or condiment
- Pinch garam masala
- Pinch Kashmiri chilly powder
- Pinch salt
- Pinch jeera or cumin powder
- Ice
Method
- Lightly coat half the rim of a chilled coupe glass (a wide-mouthed glass) with butter.
Dip it into a mix of Kashmiri chilly, cumin and salt.
Add the vodka, tomato juice, cream, lemon juice, honey syrup, chilly oil, garam masala, salt to a shaker.
Add plenty of ice and shake vigorously for 10-12 seconds.
Double strain into the prepared coupe glass.
Garnish with a tiny roasted chilly or coriander leaf.
Editor's Note: Chilly oil is a fiery, aromatic condiment made by infusing oil with chillies and spices. Popular across Chinese, Mexican and Italian cooking, it adds heat and depth to a variety of dishes.
ZigZag Orange Vodka is an Indian citrus-infused spirit crafted by Saltborn, the team behind Simba Beer, at its distillery in Durg, Chhattisgarh.
Recipe: Kind courtesy ZigZag Original Vodka