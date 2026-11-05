How To Make Parippu Vada, South's Fave Tea-Time Snack

IMAGE: Parippu Vadas with Kattan Chaaya. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kannanshanmugam,shanmugamstudio,Kollam/Wikimedia Commons

The world may know it as (the often mispronounced) Mendu Vada, Medu Vada and Dal Vada.

But anyone who grew up in the South of India will have a simple, not so fancy version of Uzhunnu Vada, as Medu Vadas are known, and Parippu Vada that they treasure. Both fried snacks hold a special place in my core memory, bringing back fond memories of childhood and spending our holidays in Coimbatore and Palakkad.

Idli-Vada-Sambar was a staple not just in our homes but also during our 28- to 32-hour train journeys from Mumbai to Palakkad/Coimbatore in the winter and summer holidays.

When you heard cries of "Vada Pav," you knew you were still somewhere in Maharashtra. But you knew you had crossed the border when a hawker woke you up with a tempting call of "Chaaya-Chaaya-Kaapi-Kaapi," "Choodu Parippu Vada (hot Dal Vada)."

In Raichur and Gulbarga, the Masala Vadas were often bigger than the palm of your hand and served wrapped in regional language newspapers or on jackfruit leaves. One bite, followed by a sip of watery chai or hot coffee, was enough to perk us up.

My papa and folks from Palakkad usually preferred their Kattan Chaaya and kaapi (black tea or coffee).

By morning, we'd be home in Coimbatore, digging into a plate of soft pillowy Idlis and fluffy Uzhunnu Vadas served with piping hot, flowy Sambar (not the mildy sweet Udipi variety), with thick coconut and tomato chutneys on the side.

Two weeks before Navratri, when a friend asked if I would join her in setting up a food stall at our housing society in Thane, I jumped at the idea.

Having grown up listening to fascinating stories about my maternal grandfather's small but successful hotel mess, and watching my dad spend over three decades as a sous chef at The Oberoi in Mumbai, the idea of setting up a food stall seemed like the closest I could get to testing my entrepreneurial instincts.

We finalised the name, Uttar Dakshin, for our stall. After considering several menu options, I decided to go with Idli, Sambar and home-made podi for breakfast. My friend offered to make Puran Polis with Katachi Amti for breakfast and Pani Puri post 5 pm.

When I shared the idea with my parents, they were even more excited than I was. They immediately offered to come along and help.

A long list of ingredients had to be arranged, including spill proof, air-tight containers. The batters for the Idlis and the Vadas were ground at home and left to ferment overnight.

PLEASE SEE: How to Make Idlis From Scratch At Home

By 5 am, my home had begun to smell like a South Indian restaurant. The aromas of Sambar, fresh curry leaves, mustard seeds crackling in hot coconut oil and freshly-prepared breakfast filled every corner.

Our morning menu featured Idlis and Uzhunnu Vadas, served with sambar, chutney and podi on the side. For the evening, my friends were particularly excited about the Dal Vadas and Unniappams.

Special care was taken to ensure the Vadas were fried in batches and packed in foil containers so they remained warm when served.

Since it was Navratri, we skipped using onions both in the Sambar and Vadas. Priced reasonably between Rs 50 and Rs 100, our stall was a success and we even made a small profit.

Though we were certain the adults would like it, my parents, especially Papa, was overjoyed when kids as young as two and five said they loved the soft Medu Vadas, crispy Dal Vadas and sweet crumbly Unniappams. I will offer a simple recipe to make Dal Vadas.

Parrippu Vadas or Dal Vadas

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

2 cups chana dal or Bengal gram, soaked for not more than 2-3 hours

½ cup shallots, finely chopped, optional (please see the note below)

3-4 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp ginger, finely chopped or crushed

1-2 tbsp curry leaves, finely chopped

Pinch hing or asaefetida

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Oil for deep frying the vadas

Method

Drain the water completely and coarsely grind or pulse the chana dal in a mixer without adding water.

The dal should be wet, not dry.

Don't grind into a paste.

There should be pieces of broken dal to bite into.

The dal should be wet, not dry. Don't grind into a paste. There should be pieces of broken dal to bite into. Add the onions, chillies, ginger, curry leaves.

Add the salt, hing and mix well.

Add the salt, hing and mix well. Make small balls, ¼th or half of your palm.

Press them on your palm and shape into a circle, with even edges.

The centre should not be too thick.

Press them on your palm and shape into a circle, with even edges. The centre should not be too thick. Now heat the oil over medium heat in a wok or a kadhai.

Slowly drop the Vadas one by one, cooking on both sides till golden brown.

Fry the Vadas in batches of 3-5 depending on the size of your kadhai.

Do not fry them over high heat, else the Vadas can become thick and hard.

Slowly drop the Vadas one by one, cooking on both sides till golden brown. Fry the Vadas in batches of 3-5 depending on the size of your kadhai. Do not fry them over high heat, else the Vadas can become thick and hard. Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate and allow the Vadas to cool a bit.

Serve hot or warm with coconut chutney, mint chutney or ketchup on the side.

I'd go with a tumbler of filter kaapi too.

Divya's Note: Use shallots only if you are going to consume the Vadas within the next 2-3 hours. Onions may tend to brown faster over hight heat, leaving the Vadas semi-cooked or over-fried.