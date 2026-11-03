Recipe: Ginger Vegetable Tray Bake

Make use of the winter vegetables slowly entering the bazaars like carrots, ginger and new baby potatoes.

This easy Ginger Root Vegetable Tray Bake brings together seasonal root vegetables with the gentle heat of ginger. Healthy, it works just as well as a side or a light main.

With only 10 minutes of pre-preparation and the oven doing the rest, it's a fuss-free recipe that's ideal for lunch or dinner any day of the week.

Photograph: Kind courtesy California walnuts

Ginger Root Vegetable Tray Bake

Serves: 4

Ingredients

350 gm turnips or parsnips, peeled, cut into bite-sized chunks

250 gm carrots, peeled, cut into bite sized chunks

200 gm red onions, cut into 8 wedges

230 gm bulb fennel, trimmed and cut into 8 wedges (or replace with 100 gm celery, chopped)

400 gm new baby potatoes, halved if large

80 gm walnuts

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper powder

2 pods garlic, finely chopped

50gm ginger, finely grated

1½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp pomegranate molasses

Fresh thyme leaves, chopped to garnish

Method

Preheat an oven to 200°C.

Arrange all the vegetables and the walnuts in a large roasting tray.

In a small bowl, combine the garlic, half of the ginger, oil, molasses and mix with the salt and the black pepper.

Pour the mixture over the vegetables and toss well to coat evenly.

Pour the mixture over the vegetables and toss well to coat evenly. Roast for 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through, until the vegetables are tender and lightly caramelised.

Add the remaining fresh ginger and toss gently.

Add the remaining fresh ginger and toss gently. Finish by sprinkling with fresh thyme leaves before serving.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts