Recipe For The Thekuas PM Modi Gifted

Thekuas, a very representative sweet snack of Bihar and Jharkhand -- Nepal too and parts of eastern Uttra Pradesh -- recently gained much notice after they were presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to Richard Raši, speaker of the national council of the Slovak Republic, when he visited Slovakia.

Known for its biscuit-like, ghee-laced flavour and long shelf life, Thekua has special place during Bihar's Chhath Puja as one of the most cherished offerings of the festival.

Baby Devi shares her traditional Thekua recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Magadhkingdom/Wikimedia Commons

Thekuas

Servings: Approximately 20-25 pieces

Ingredients

1 cup suji or semolina

2 cups maida or all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

½ cup ghee, or oil

4-5 tbsp water or as required

Ghee or oil, for deep frying the Thekuas

Method