Recipe For The Thekuas PM Modi Gifted

Thekuas, a very representative sweet snack of Bihar and Jharkhand -- Nepal too and parts of eastern Uttra Pradesh -- recently gained much notice after they were presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift to Richard Raši, speaker of the national council of the Slovak Republic, when he visited Slovakia.
Known for its biscuit-like, ghee-laced flavour and long shelf life, Thekua has special place during Bihar's Chhath Puja as one of the most cherished offerings of the festival.
Baby Devi shares her traditional Thekua recipe with Pratibha Kumari Singh.
Thekuas
Servings: Approximately 20-25 pieces
Ingredients
- 1 cup suji or semolina
- 2 cups maida or all-purpose flour
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup ghee, or oil
- 4-5 tbsp water or as required
- Ghee or oil, for deep frying the Thekuas
Method
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the suji, maida, sugar, ghee.
Mix well and then gradually add enough of the water to knead into a firm dough.
The dough should be slightly stiff rather than soft, as this helps the Thekuas hold their shape and achieve a crisp texture when fried.
Leave the dough to rest for 10-15 minutes so the suji softens slightly.
Do not rest longer or it may become difficult to shape.
- Divide the dough into small portions and shape each into a round or oval disc of about 3-inch diameter.
Keep aside.
- Heat the ghee/oil in a deep saucepan or a kadhai over a medium-low heat.
Fry the Thekuas in batches until golden brown and crisp, flipping occasionally to ensure even cooking.
Drain with a slotted spoon onto paper towel-lined plate.
Allow the Thekuas to cool completely before serving.
As they cool, they will become even crispier and store, once cool, in an air-tight container.