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Recipe: Eggs With Potato Hash And Walnut Pesto

By REDIFF FOOD September 07, 2026 13:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Think potatoes can't steal the show at breakfast?

You're wrong. Quite wrong.

Fry up potatoes till golden and top with an egg cooked just the way you like it, and finish with a generous dollop of fresh walnut basil pesto. 

Amazing! No other way to describe Eggs With Potato Hash And Walnut Pesto.

Herby, creamy, with the potato adding crunch, here's a breakfast you'll happily wake up for.

Potato Hash With Eggs And Walnut Basil Pesto

Photograph: California Walnut For Rediff

Eggs With Potato Hash And Walnut Pesto

Serving: 4

Ingredients

For the basil walnut pesto:

  • 1 cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves
  • ¼ cup walnuts halves
  • 2 tbsp + 2 tsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ⅛ cup peas
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 pod garlic

For the potato egg hash:

  • 2 medium potatoes, peeled, cut into 1½ cm cubes
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ⅛ to ¼ tsp red chilly powder or cayenne pepper
  • 4 eggs

Method

  • To prepare the walnut basil pesto, puree all ingredients in a small food processor/blender until smooth.
    Transfer to a container and press plastic wrap into the surface.
  • Heat the oil in a very large skillet or frying pan over over medium-high heat and add the potatoes.
  • Cook for 15 minutes or until potatoes turn golden brown, stirring and flipping to cook on all sides.
    Season with the cumin, salt, cayenne.
  • Spoon equal amounts of potato into four shallow dishes and top each with an egg fried to your liking.
    Serve with pesto.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.

 

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