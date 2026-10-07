Recipe: Chef Varun's Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri

Why do only peanuts make it to bhel puri and why not have a go with other kinds of nuts?

Chef Varun Inamdar's Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri brings together puffed rice, chutneys and walnuts for an irresistible mix of textures and tastes.

Spicy, sweet, tangy, crunchy... it is an explosion of flavours!

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

4 cups murmura or puffed rice

2 onions, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

4 tbsp pudina or mint chutney

4 tbsp meethi imli or sweet tamarind chutney

1 tbsp chaat masala powder

¼ cup chana dal or split Bengal gram

¼ cup roasted desi chana or roasted smaller chickpeas

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

½ cup walnuts, chopped roughly

¼ cup sev

12-15 papdi puris

Method