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Recipe: Chef Varun's Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri

By Chef Varun Inamdar October 07, 2026 16:24 IST 1 Minute Read
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Why do only peanuts make it to bhel puri and why not have a go with other kinds of nuts?

Chef Varun Inamdar's Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri brings together puffed rice, chutneys and walnuts for an irresistible mix of textures and tastes.

Spicy, sweet, tangy, crunchy... it is an explosion of flavours!

Walnut Chowpatty Bhel Puri

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff

Walnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

  • 4 cups murmura or puffed rice
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 2 green chillies, finely chopped
  • 4 tbsp pudina or mint chutney
  • 4 tbsp meethi imli or sweet tamarind chutney
  • 1 tbsp chaat masala powder
  • ¼ cup chana dal or split Bengal gram
  • ¼ cup roasted desi chana or roasted smaller chickpeas
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • ½ cup walnuts, chopped roughly
  • ¼ cup sev
  • 12-15 papdi puris

Method

  • In a large bowl, toss all ingredients together, except the sev, walnuts, puris.
    Garnish generously with a sprinkling of sev, chopped walnuts and serve with the papdi puris alongside.
    Serve immediately.
 

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Rediff RecipesRediff FoodWalnuts Chowpatty Bhel Puri RecipeBhel Puri RecipeChef Varun Inamdar

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