Recipe: Chef Sarab's Thai Vegetable Fritters

Chef Sarab Kapoor transforms everyday vegetables into golden-fried, exciting fritters with Thai flavours.

Her Thai Vegetable Fritters use zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn, celery, among other ingredients, to create something so yummily crispy that it will tempt you from the first bite.

Serve them piping hot with a zingy dip for a light snack.

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Thai Vegetable Fritters

Serves: 3-4

Ingredient

1 cup aata or wheat flour

¼ cup rice flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ cup spring onions, chopped

3 cups chopped red and green peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, baby corn, celery

2-3 green chillies

1½ cups water

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp cooking oil

1 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

1 tsp black pepper powder

Oil for frying the fritters

Sweet chilly sauce, for serving

Method

In a bowl, mix the rice flour, wheat flour, baking powder, sugar, pepper, salt.

Mix the water into the batter slowly.

Add the sesame oil and the cooking oil and mix.

Mix in all the diced vegetables and the chillies.

Mix the water into the batter slowly. Add the sesame oil and the cooking oil and mix. Mix in all the diced vegetables and the chillies. Heat oil in a kadhai or a wok over medium-high heat and fry fritters, using 1 tbsp of batter at a time, in batches.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve hot with sweet chilly sauce.

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.