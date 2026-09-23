Recipe: Chef Sarab's Thai Guava Salad

Guava is a familiar favourite Indian fruit and a low-sugar, high-fibre one at that.

Chef Sarab Kapoor deftly creates a delicious Thai wonder with it.

Her refreshing salad is about crunchy guava, a zingy dressing with a Dijon mustard, lime juice and unusually Maggie seasoning topped by mango or apple, pomegranate seeds, coconut flakes, roasted peanuts.

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Thai Guava Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

250 gm Thai guava or any guava, preferably seedless

1 green apple or Thai salad mango

½ cup fresh pomegranate arils or seedpods

¼ cup coconut flakes or coconut shredded, lightly roasted

2-3 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro

8-10 mint leaves

2 tbsp roasted, coarsely ground peanuts

For the dressing:

1 red chilly, minced

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp palm sugar

2-3 tsp lime juice

1 tsp Maggie seasoning

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

Mix all the dressing ingredients together.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Peel and cut guava and the green apple into strips..

In a bowl, toss all the salad ingredients with the dressing, except the peanuts.

Serve immediately garnished with roasted peanuts.

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.