Recipe: Chef Sarab's Thai Guava Salad

Guava is a familiar favourite Indian fruit and a low-sugar, high-fibre one at that.
Chef Sarab Kapoor deftly creates a delicious Thai wonder with it.
Her refreshing salad is about crunchy guava, a zingy dressing with a Dijon mustard, lime juice and unusually Maggie seasoning topped by mango or apple, pomegranate seeds, coconut flakes, roasted peanuts.
Thai Guava Salad
Serves: 2
Ingredients
- 250 gm Thai guava or any guava, preferably seedless
- 1 green apple or Thai salad mango
- ½ cup fresh pomegranate arils or seedpods
- ¼ cup coconut flakes or coconut shredded, lightly roasted
- 2-3 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
- 8-10 mint leaves
- 2 tbsp roasted, coarsely ground peanuts
For the dressing:
- 1 red chilly, minced
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tbsp palm sugar
- 2-3 tsp lime juice
- 1 tsp Maggie seasoning
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
Method
- Mix all the dressing ingredients together.
Keep aside.
- Peel and cut guava and the green apple into strips..
- In a bowl, toss all the salad ingredients with the dressing, except the peanuts.
Serve immediately garnished with roasted peanuts.
Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.