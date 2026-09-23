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Recipe: Chef Sarab's Thai Guava Salad

By CHEF SARAB KUMAR Updated: September 23, 2026 17:31 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Guava is a familiar favourite Indian fruit and a low-sugar, high-fibre one at that.

Chef Sarab Kapoor deftly creates a delicious Thai wonder with it.

Her refreshing salad is about crunchy guava, a zingy dressing with a Dijon mustard, lime juice and unusually Maggie seasoning topped by mango or apple, pomegranate seeds, coconut flakes, roasted peanuts.

Thai Guava Salad

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff
Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Thai Guava Salad

Serves: 2

Ingredients

  • 250 gm Thai guava or any guava, preferably seedless
  • 1 green apple or Thai salad mango
  • ½ cup fresh pomegranate arils or seedpods
  • ¼ cup coconut flakes or coconut shredded, lightly roasted
  • 2-3 tbsp fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro
  • 8-10 mint leaves
  • 2 tbsp roasted, coarsely ground peanuts

For the dressing:

  • 1 red chilly, minced
  • 1 tsp grated ginger
  • 1 tbsp palm sugar
  • 2-3 tsp lime juice
  • 1 tsp Maggie seasoning
  • 1 tsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Method

  • Mix all the dressing ingredients together.
    Keep aside.
  • Peel and cut guava and the green apple into strips..
  • In a bowl, toss all the salad ingredients with the dressing, except the peanuts.
    Serve immediately garnished with roasted peanuts.

Chef Sarab Kapoor

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.

 

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