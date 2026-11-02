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Recipe: Chef Sarab's Pineapple Fried Rice

By CHEF SARAB KAPOOR November 02, 2026 13:04 IST 2 Minutes Read

Leftover rice always has its endless uses.

Chef Sarab Kapoor has an unusual recipe for it. Her Pineapple Fried Rice will make your mouth water.

Bright, colourful, it's packed with tempting flavours, with juicy pineapple adding a lovely kind of sweetness to a savoury, spicy rice preparation. It is creatively served up in a carved-out pineapple.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

Pineapple Fried Rice

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 2 cups cooked rice
  • 1 large onion, sliced
  • 4 pods garlic, chopped
  • ½ cup green peas
  • ½ cup dice carrots
  • 2 long red chillies, blended into paste
  • 1 long red chilly, sliced
  • ½ cup diced pineapple
  • ½ cup crushed pineapple
  • 1½ tbsp curry powder
  • 1 cube vegetable stock
  • 1 tbsp vegetarian oyster sauce
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 2 tbsp fried sambar onions or shallots
  • Salt, if required (oyster sauce and stock cube also have salt)
  • Chopped spring onions, for garnish

Method

  • Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai over medium heat and add the garlic and fry till almost brown.
    Add the sliced onions, crushed pineapple, curry powder, chilly paste, sliced chilly, peas, carrots, oyster sauce, stock cube.
    Add in the rice and mix well till all ingredients are well blended.
    Add the pineapple cubes and adjust salt and take off heat.
    Lastly add the fried shallots, spring onions and serve in a carved-out pineapple shell.

Chef Sarab Kapoor

Chef Sarab Kapoor lives in Singapore and is a television personality, cookbook author and culinary consultant.

 

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