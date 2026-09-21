Recipe: Chef Sabyasachi's Pulled Plant Meat Tacos

Plant-based meat is now not so hard to come by
Chef Sabyasachi Gorai proves how delicious meat-free meals can be by filling in crisp tacos with juicy pulled plant-based meat, topped with fresh vegetables and Mexican flavours.
Chef Sabyasachi's Pulled Plant Meat Tacos are just right for a quick lunch, a casual dinner or a weekend gathering and are easy to customise with your favourite toppings and sauces.
Ingredients
Serves: 1-2
For the pulled plant meat stuffing:
- 200 gm plant-based meat, avaiable for purchase online
- 40 gm bhuna masala
- Salt to taste (check if the meat has salt before adding)
- 2-3 tacos
For the hazelnut salsa
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2-3 sprigs coriander
- 2 green chillies, chopped
- 2 pinches tajin, optional
- 50 gm toasted hazelnuts, chopped
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- Grated cheese, for serving
Method
For the pulled plant meat stuffing:
- Boil the plant meat in a saucepan over medium heat until soft.
Take off heat, drain, and shred.
Toss with the bhuna masala and salt.
For the salsa:
- Combine the tomato, onion, chilies, lemon juice, hazelnuts.
Season and finish with the fresh coriander.
Assembly:
- Fill tacos with the pulled plant meat and top generously with hazelnut salsa.
Recipe: Kind courtesy Hazelnuts for India.