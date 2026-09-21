Recipe: Chef Sabyasachi's Pulled Plant Meat Tacos

Plant-based meat is now not so hard to come by

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai proves how delicious meat-free meals can be by filling in crisp tacos with juicy pulled plant-based meat, topped with fresh vegetables and Mexican flavours.

Chef Sabyasachi's Pulled Plant Meat Tacos are just right for a quick lunch, a casual dinner or a weekend gathering and are easy to customise with your favourite toppings and sauces.

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Ingredients

Serves: 1-2

For the pulled plant meat stuffing:

200 gm plant-based meat, avaiable for purchase online

40 gm bhuna masala

Salt to taste (check if the meat has salt before adding)

2-3 tacos

For the hazelnut salsa

1 tomato, chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

2-3 sprigs coriander

2 green chillies, chopped

2 pinches tajin, optional

50 gm toasted hazelnuts, chopped

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

Grated cheese, for serving

Method

For the pulled plant meat stuffing:

Boil the plant meat in a saucepan over medium heat until soft.

Take off heat, drain, and shred.

Toss with the bhuna masala and salt.

For the salsa:

Combine the tomato, onion, chilies, lemon juice, hazelnuts.

Season and finish with the fresh coriander.

Assembly:

Fill tacos with the pulled plant meat and top generously with hazelnut salsa.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Hazelnuts for India.