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Recipe: Chef Sabyasachi's Pulled Plant Meat Tacos

By Chef SABYASACHI GORAI September 21, 2026 17:14 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Plant-based meat is now not so hard to come by

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai proves how delicious meat-free meals can be by filling in crisp tacos with juicy pulled plant-based meat, topped with fresh vegetables and Mexican flavours.

Chef Sabyasachi's Pulled Plant Meat Tacos are just right for a quick lunch, a casual dinner or a weekend gathering and are easy to customise with your favourite toppings and sauces.

Pulled Plant Meat Tacos

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Ingredients

Serves: 1-2

For the pulled plant meat stuffing:

  • 200 gm plant-based meat, avaiable for purchase online
  • 40 gm bhuna masala
  • Salt to taste (check if the meat has salt before adding)
  • 2-3 tacos

For the hazelnut salsa

  • 1 tomato, chopped
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 2-3 sprigs coriander
  • 2 green chillies, chopped
  • 2 pinches tajin, optional
  • 50 gm toasted hazelnuts, chopped
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • Grated cheese, for serving

Method

For the pulled plant meat stuffing:

  • Boil the plant meat in a saucepan over medium heat until soft.
    Take off heat, drain, and shred.
    Toss with the bhuna masala and salt.

For the salsa:

  • Combine the tomato, onion, chilies, lemon juice, hazelnuts.
    Season and finish with the fresh coriander.

Assembly:

  • Fill tacos with the pulled plant meat and top generously with hazelnut salsa.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Hazelnuts for India.

 

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Rediff FoodRediff RecipesMeat free tacosPlant meat tacos

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