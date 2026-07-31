Recipe: Chef Sabyasachi's Orange Zest Chocolate Halwa

In India we make halwa out of anything -- from bottle gourd, beets to almonds and grain. And no matter the base, the result is a delicacy fit for a king.

So why not try a chocolate halwa made even more special with the addition of grated orange peel and hazelnuts.

Serve Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Orange Zest Chocolate Halwa warm. It's an elegant dessert.

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Orange Zest Chocolate Halwa

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

For the chocolate syrup:

½ cup milk

2 tbsp sugar

80 gm milk chocolate

1 cup water

For the halwa base:

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 tbsp melted butter

4 tbsp roasted, crushed hazelnuts

1 tsp freshly grated orange rind

For the topping:

80 gm milk chocolate

½ cup cream

2 tbsp roasted hazelnuts, coarsely chopped

Method

For the chocolate syrup:

Gently melt the sugar, chocolate with the milk and 1 cup water, over medium heat, in a thick-bottomed kadhai, ensuring it does not begin to boil.

Stir until a sleek, glossy syrup is achieved.

Take off heat and keep aside to cool.

For the roasted flour mixture:

In a large frying pan, toast the flour over a medium-low heat, stirring constantly until it gains a beautiful golden hue.

Incorporate the melted butter, prepared hazelnuts, orange rind, blending everything until the mixture is perfectly smooth.

Now add in the syrup, mix and take off heat.

For the topping:

Using a double boiler over water, combine the remaining chocolate, hazelnuts, cream, stirring until fully integrated.

Take off heat.

For assembly and serving:

Distribute the warm halwa into goblets until halfway full.

Pour thes rich chocolate cream over the halwa and serve while still warm for the ultimate comfort.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Hazelnuts for India.