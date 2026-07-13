Recipe: Chef Sabyasachi's Masala Hazelnuts

We are in the midst of a major sporting season.

World Cup match viewing all call for snacks. The more crunchy and the more addictive the better.

Why not try hazelnuts, the newly-rediscovered wonder nut, easily purchasable and available online too? Grown mainly in Turkey, the US, Italy and Azerbaijan, it's known for its generous protein, magnesium, manganese, vitamin E, folate, thiamine content, as per USDA stats.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai offers a recipe with an Indian tadka.

His Masala Hazelnuts mixture employs a few spices and a dusting of besan to give the nut a special desi lift

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Masala Hazelnuts

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

1 cup Turkish hazelnuts

¼ cup besan or gram/chickpea flour

1 tsp red chilly powder

2 pinches haldi or turmeric powder

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tsp ginger-garlic-green chilly paste

2-3 tbsp lime juice

Oil for brushing the nuts

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp or less

For the seasoning:

½ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp red chilly powder

Method

For the masala coating:

Combine the hazelnuts with all dry ingredients in a large bowl.

Add the ginger-garlic-chilly paste and gradually mix in lime juice until the powdery mixture sticksy to the nuts.

Cooking:

Air fry, bake, or deep fry until crisp.

If air frying, brush with oil after 2-3 minutes of cooking.

For seasoning and storage:

While warm, sprinkle the chaat masala, chilly powder over it.

Cool completely before storing in an airtight container.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Hazelnuts for India.