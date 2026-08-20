Recipe: Chef Sabya's Hazelnut Chocolate Kataifi Tart

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai's Hazelnut Chocolate Kataifi Tart is about three textures and tastes -- the crispiness of vermicelli-like kataifi, velvety richness of dark chocolate and Turkish hazelnuts.

Married together you have a dessert of great yumminess.

Photograph: Chef Sabyasachi Gorai for Rediff

Hazelnut Chocolate Kataifi Tart

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1 pre-baked kataifi tart shell

50 gm cooking cream

50 gm dark chocolate, chopped

100 gm sugar

1 cup toasted hazelnuts

10 gm butter

2 tbsp water

Toasted hazelnut halves for garnish

Method

For the chocolate ganache:

Using a double boiler, melt the dark chocolate with the cooking cream until the mixture is glossy and smooth.

Stir in the butter, blend thoroughly, take off heat and allow it to cool.

For the hazelnut praline:

In a saucepan, over medium heat, combine the sugar and the water.

Allow it to melt and become an amber-coloured caramel without stirring.

Pour the hot caramel over the toasted hazelnuts on a silicone mat.

Once hardened and cooled, break into pieces and grind until a smooth, fluid paste forms.

Assembly:

Fill the pre-baked kataifi tart shell halfway with the cooled ganache, then top it off with the silky hazelnut praline.

Finish by garnishing with toasted hazelnut halves before serving.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Hazelnuts for India.