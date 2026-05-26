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Recipe: Chef Parvinder's Avocado And Yuzu Lime Sorbet

By CHEF PARVINDER SINGH BALI
2 Minutes Read

May 26, 2026 13:04 IST

An avocado is an excellent ingredient for a classy, palate-altering sorbet, had in between courses to change the taste in one's mouth.

Chef Parvinder Singh Bali demonstrated the five courses he could cook up with avocados from Down Under in an April Mumbai event in partnership with Aussie Avocado.

Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Course 3: Avocado Tempura Chaat

His elegant avo sorbet has the creaminess of this veggie-fruit flirting with floral citrus bite of yuzu, a kind of mandarin orange from China.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Avocado And Yuzu Lime Sorbet

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Avocado And Yuzu Lime Sorbet

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 260 gm avocado puree
  • 2 ¼ cups or 543 gm water
  • 141 gm castor sugar, a kind of finer sugar
  • 43 gm dry glucose powder
  • 5 gm stabiliser, like xanthan gum or pectin, available for purchase online
  • 20 gm fresh orange juice
  • 16 gm or 1 tbsp yuzu puree or substitute with orange or grapefruit marmalade or orange segments
  • 50 gm butter
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Slice of lime or a few microgreens, for serving

Method

For the sorbet base:

  • Heat the water, sugar, dry glucose, stabiliser together in a saucepan.
    Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the ingredients completely.
    Take off heat and cool slightly.
    Keep aside.

Assembly:

  • Add the avocado puree, orange juice, yuzu puree, butter, and the juice of 1 lime to the cooled sorbet base.
    Blend until completely smooth and silky.

Churn and set:

  • Pass the mixture through a fine sieve.
    Churn in an ice cream machine according to manufacturer's instructions.
    Transfer to a container and freeze until set.

To serve:

  • Scoop into chilled glasses or bowls.
    Garnish with a thin lime slice or fresh microgreens.
  • Serve immediately.

Editor's Note: If you don't own an ice cream machine, freeze the mixture in a container and every hour or so take out and whisk and put back to freeze till it is freezing smoothly. This prevents crystallisation and delivers a smooth sorbet.

 
CHEF PARVINDER SINGH BALI

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