Recipe: Chef Nehal's Walnut Halwa

Badam Halwa? Kaju Halwa? Nah, there's nothing better than a Walnut Halwa!

Chef Nehal Karkera conjured this delicious treat from walnuts, ghee, khoya and milk, adding a hint of cardamom for extra flavour.

The halwa is finished with crunchy walnuts and edible gold and is lovely for festive celebrations or for simply satisfying your sweet tooth on cheat days.

Photograph: Chef Nehal Karkera for Rediff

Walnut Halwa

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

200 gm walnuts

¼ cup ghee or clarified butter

1 tbsp milk powder

½ cup grated khoya or solid milk

1½ cups milk

½ cup sugar

½ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

Few chopped walnuts, for garnish

Edible gold leaves, for garnish

Method

Powder the walnuts in a grinder until semi coarse.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the ghee in a saucepan or a kadhai over low heat.

Add the powdered walnuts and cook for 10-12 minutes, stirring continuously, until the mixture turns golden and releases a fragrant, nutty aroma.

Add in the milk powder, khoya and stir.

Mix thoroughly to ensure ingredients are well incorporated.

Pour in the milk and continue to cook the mixture over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Allow the milk to reduce to half, which will thicken the halwa.

Once the milk has reduced, add the sugar.

Cook for another few minutes, stirring continuously, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens to a halwa-like consistency, and the ghee starts to separate.

Take off heat and sprinkle the cardamom powder over it.

Garnish with the chopped walnuts, edible gold leaves before serving.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts