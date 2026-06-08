Recipe: Chef Bali's Roasted Broccoli-Feta Fagottini With Avocado Tuille

Fagottini is any kind of filled pasta shape -- ravioli, tortellini, dumpling and more.

Chef Parvinder Singh Bali pulls out all stops to produce a splendid avocado-flavoured pasta utilising all the bells and whistles from his repertoire.

A scrumptious dish requiring a bit of skill and a reserve of patience, bookmark the recipe for a special occasion and blow your diners/guests away!

Not particulary heavy, it uses a small amount of cream and a few tablespoons butter, Roasted Broccoli And Feta Fagottini With Avocado Tuille consists of a feta-broccoli stuffed pasta -- choose your shape -- that has an unusual avocado yeast sauce dribbled over it. It is served up with a dollop of pumpkin foam, a thin avocado wafer and a drizzle of truffle oil. Can anything sound better?

At a unique cooking demonstration occasion to celebrate avocados from Australia, sold under the brand Australian Avocados, Dr Bali, who is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts, showcased a fascinating six-course meal.

Discover some of the other courses here:

Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Course 3: Avocado Tempura Chaat

Course 4: Avocado And Yuzu Lime Sorbet

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Roasted Broccoli And Feta Fagottini With Avocado Tuille

Serves: 5-6

Ingredients

For the pasta dough:

1 kg maida or all-purpose flour

10 egg yolks

4 whole eggs

15 ml extra virgin olive oil

3 tsp salt + extra 2 tbsp to salt the pasta water

5-6 cups water to boil the pasta shapes

2 tbsp butter

For the broccoli-feta filling:

1 kg broccoli

250 gm feta

200 gm bechamel sauce or white sauce (please see the recipe below)

5 gm fresh thyme

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

2 tsp black pepper powder

For the yeast sauce:

25 gm nutritional yeast flakes or powder, available for purchase online

30 gm white wine vinegar

20 gm soy sauce

20 gm water

2 gm garlic

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

30 gm avocado

20 gm butter

For the roasted pumpkin foam:

500 gm kadu or lal bhopla or pumpkin

100 gm caramelised onions

125 gm cream

50 gm butter

5 gm xanthan, a thickener, available online for purchase

For the avocado tuille or wafer:

30 gm avocado

20 gm butter

30 gm aatta or whole wheat flour

30 gm extra virgin olive oil

10 gm sugar

2 gm salt

30 gm egg whites

For the garnish:

3-4 drops truffle oil

Method

For the pasta dough:

Combine all ingredients, except the butter and the water, and form a stiff dough.

Rest the dough in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Rest the dough in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour or overnight. Roll out the dough on a floured flat surface or ledge till pasta sheet thin (about roti thinness) or roll through a pasta machine.

Cut into small 2-inch diameter circles or 2-inch squares, stuff with the broccoli-feta mixture and close making either ravioli pieces or momo/gyoza/moneybag (potli) shapes.

Cut into small 2-inch diameter circles or 2-inch squares, stuff with the broccoli-feta mixture and close making either ravioli pieces or momo/gyoza/moneybag (potli) shapes. In a large saucepan, bring 5-6 cups water to boil.

Add in the stuffed shapes in batches.

The shapes will first sink to the bottom.

When the shapes rise to the top drain out of the water into a colander and transfer to a dish and butter.

Keep aside.

For the broccoli-feta filling:

Cut the broccoli into florets.

Lightly blanch the broccoli in a saucepan of boiling water over hight heat for 2-3 minutes and drain.

Spread the florets on a foil-lined tray and baste with the olive oil.

Sprinkle the salt, thyme over the florets and roast at 180°C under a grill or in an oven for 15–20 minutes.

Take out of the oven and cool.

Lightly blanch the broccoli in a saucepan of boiling water over hight heat for 2-3 minutes and drain. Spread the florets on a foil-lined tray and baste with the olive oil. Sprinkle the salt, thyme over the florets and roast at 180°C under a grill or in an oven for 15–20 minutes. Take out of the oven and cool. Finely chop the broccoli florets.

Mix with the feta, bechamel sauce, black pepper.

Keep aside.

For the yeast sauce:

Blend all ingredients, except the butter, into a smooth liquid.

Transfer to a saucepan and warm over low heat for 10 minutes.

Add the butter and blend again until smooth.

Keep aside, warm.

For the avocado tuille:

Preheat an oven to 160°C.

Blend all ingredients into a smooth paste.

Spread the mixture thinly on a greased, foil-lined tray.

Bake at 160°C for 12 minutes.

Remove carefully and allow to cool.

For the roasted pumpkin foam:

Roast the whole piece of pumpkin at 180°C for 25–30 minutes, covered with foil.

Take out of the oven, cool, peel and cut into large chunks

In a blender, blend the roasted pumpkin, onions together and then strain.

Take out of the oven, cool, peel and cut into large chunks In a blender, blend the roasted pumpkin, onions together and then strain. Transfer the blended, strained mixture to a bowl and mix in the cream, butter, xanthan.

Using an immersion blender, whip it up for about a minute to get a light foam just before serving the pasta dish.

Asembly and serving:

Individually plate the fagottini into medium-sized bowls or pasta plates, 4-5 fagottinis per plate.

Spoon the still warm yeast sauce over each portion.

Spoon the still warm yeast sauce over each portion. Add a few tbsp pumpkin foam on top at an angle.

Lay the avocado tuille on top too at the side.

Finish with 3-4 drops of truffle oil and serve immediately.

Editor's Note:

This recipe is enough to feed 5-6 people. Divide the recipe in half for more manageable quantities.

Homemade pumpkin foam is easily doable using an immersion blender. If you happen to have more professional tools at your disposal, use a canister and charge with N2O to create foam.

Optionally add a little grated Parmesan cheese on top while serving.

Here is the recipe for Bechamel or white sauce.