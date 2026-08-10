Recipe: Breakfast Ham And Walnut Bagels

Sandwiches make for hearty breakfasts.

Instead of sliced bread, why not opt for bagels and build a sandwich with honey roast ham, eggs, melted cheddar and crunchy walnuts.

Air-fried until golden in just 8 to 10 minutes, these Breakfast Ham and Walnut Bagels are a cheerful way to start to the day, with around 514 kcal per serving.

Photograph: California Walnuts For Rediff

Breakfast Ham And Walnut Bagels

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 bagels, halved

2 slices honey roast ham

50 gm mature cheddar, grated

2 medium eggs

25 gm walnuts, roughly chopped

Handful fresh parsley, chopped, for serving

Method

Line an air fryer tray with baking parchment.

Fill both bagels with ham, then the cheddar.

Crack the egg into the holes in the centre of the top of the bagel, you might not need all the egg white.

Sprinkle with the walnuts and place in the tray.

Fill both bagels with ham, then the cheddar. Crack the egg into the holes in the centre of the top of the bagel, you might not need all the egg white. Sprinkle with the walnuts and place in the tray. Bake in the air fryer at 180°C for 8-10 minutes until the egg white has just set.

Cover with foil if it starts getting too dark towards the end.

Sprinkle with parsley to serve.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts.