Recipe: Bethica's Soya Seaweed Tikki

Bethica Das set out to make tikkis without potatoes and nails it.

Her yummy shallow-fried tikkis are fashioned from soya nuggets and seaweed, that adds crispness and a hint of umami, and a few other basic ingredients.

She says, "They are so easy and simple to prepare and are irresistible as starters or party snacks. They can also be relished as an evening teatime bite, inside a bun as a patty or rolled in a chapatti/paratha for a quick snack on the go. The choice is yours."

Her Soya Seaweed Tikkis pair well with ketchup or a chutney, and, like pakodas, suit the ongoing rainy weather.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Soya Seaweed Tikki

Servings: 6-8 small tikkis

Ingredients

1 cup soya granules, soaked, drained and mashed

1-2 nori sheets or seaweed, shredded

1 onion, chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

2 green chillies, chopped

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves and cilantro, chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

¼ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilly powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp lime juice

2-3 tbsp besan or gram/chickpea flour

2-3 tbsp makke ka aata (not corn flour or corn starch)

Oil to shallow fry the tikkis

Method

In a large bowl, mix together the mashed soya granules, onion, ginger, green chillies, coriander leaves and all the dry spices.

Then add the makkai atta, besan, shredded seaweed, lime juice.

Mix well.

Wet your hands and make flat round tikkis.

Then add the makkai atta, besan, shredded seaweed, lime juice. Mix well. Wet your hands and make flat round tikkis. Heat the oil in a frying pan and shallow fry the tikkis in batches, till golden brown on both sides.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate and serve hot with tomato sauce or green chutney.

Editor's Note: For a recipe for green chutney use Lahu Kapudskar's Mint-Dhania Chutney.