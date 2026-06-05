Recipe: Bethica's Banjara Mutton

Bethica Das, who enjoys trying her hand at all kinds of regional cuisines, has lately perfected a rustic mutton dish from Rajasthan.

Her Banjara Gosht references the Banjara community known for their own distinctive style of cooking.

Says Bethica, "This amazing dish is easy to prepare with a few basic spices, the dominant choices being red chilly powder, coriander powder and crushed coriander seeds that is sprinkled at the end."

She decided to attempt a simpler way to make it and opted to pressure cook it.

"The gravy is rich and spicy," Bethica adds, "and is generally served with Khoba Rotis or any type of Indian flatbread. It also goes well with steamed rice or Jeera rice."

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Banjara Mutton

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm mutton on bones, curry cut

3-4 tbsp oil

1-inch stick dalcheeni or cinnamon

4-5 laung or cloves

2 tej patta or bay leaves

10-12 whole kalimirch or black peppercorns

4-5 dry red chillies

2 onions, chopped

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tbsp red chilly powder

1 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

⅓ cup yoghurt, whisked

3-4 green chillies

1 cup hot water + a little extra while sauteing the dry spices

1 tsp dhania or coriander seeds, crushed coarsely

Method

Heat the oil over medium heat in a pressure cooker and add in the bay leaves, cinnamon, cloves, dry red chillies, peppercorns.

Sauté for a few seconds.

Add the onions and sauté till light brown.

Now add the ginger-garlic paste and the dry spices along with some water.

Continue to fry till the oil separates.

Sauté for a few seconds. Add the onions and sauté till light brown. Now add the ginger-garlic paste and the dry spices along with some water. Continue to fry till the oil separates. Now add in the mutton and sauté for 2-3 minutes till the meat is well coated with the masala.

Then mix in the whisked yoghurt and simmer over low heat till the oil separates.

Add the hot water, green chillies.

Then mix in the whisked yoghurt and simmer over low heat till the oil separates. Add the hot water, green chillies. Close the pressure cooker and cook over hight heat for one whistle.

Then simmer over low heat for 20 minutes or till the mutton is tender.

Then simmer over low heat for 20 minutes or till the mutton is tender. Allow the pressure to release naturally, open up the cooker and sprinkle the crushed coriander seeds.

Serve with steamed rice, Jeera rice, naans, chapattis or tandoori rotis.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here