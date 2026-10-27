Recipe: Apple Spice Walnut Trail Mix

Cosy, crunchy and a little bit indulgent. That describes this Apple Spice Walnut Trail Mix rather well.

It's something you can nibble on anytime and is mildly gourmet too.

Cereal and walnuts are toasted together in the oven, with cinnamon and nutmeg, and the result is a fragrant, golden mix.

Photograph: California Walnut for Rediff

Apple Spice Walnut Trail Mix

Servings: 4 cups

Ingredients

2 cups cereal squares, like weetabix or millet choco crunch

1 cup walnut halves, chopped

2 tbsp oil

1¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

½ cup dried apples, coarsely chopped

⅓ cup dried cranberries

⅓ cup premium white chocolate chips

Method

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large bowl, toss the cereal, oil, walnuts.

In another bowl, stir together the cinnamon, nutmeg, salt.

Sprinkle over the walnut-cereal mixture.

Toss to evenly coat.

Sprinkle over the walnut-cereal mixture. Toss to evenly coat. Spread mixture in a single layer on a large, rimmed baking sheet.

Bake 10 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

Take out of the oven and let cool completely.

Then stir in the dried apples, dried cranberries, white chocolate chips.

Store in an airtight container.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts