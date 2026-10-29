Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Amey's Karela Fry With Nariyal

Recipe: Amey's Karela Fry With Nariyal

By PATCY N October 29, 2026 13:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Karela

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Salil Kumar Mukherjee/Wikimedia Commons

My 70-year-old mother Amey Fernandes started cooking very early in life, at her mother's house, like most women in those days.

She was married before she was 18 and had to cook a whole meal for two. No cooking satisfies my father easily -- she had a tough man to appease.

53 years later that same man cannot eat anyone else's food other than what my mom cooks. So I guess my mother won his heart through his stomach!

We five children have been fans of our mom's cooking from day one. In fact, her cooking has been appreciated by everyone. I have not found anyone ever criticising her food. But occasionally folks have said my mom's food is very spicy. Not anymore though.

You can say my mother was very organised when she was younger, but now her kitchen and cooking style is organised chaos. And she doesn't allow anyone in the kitchen when she is cooking!

My mom cooks non-vegetarian food best. And by adding prawns to the sabzis she cooked we always loved our veggies too.

Her Karela Fry With Nariyal recipe has just few ingredients which makes it especially tasty which I began to appreciate only when I became an adult.

Karela

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Hajime NAKANO/Wikimedia Commons

Karela Fry With Nariyal


Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 4 medium-sized karela or bitter gourd, finely sliced, seeds removed
  • ½ of a fresh coconut, grated
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • Dash sugar
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp haldi or turmeric
  • 2 tsp Malvani masala (either Bedekar or Kubal)
  • 1 tbsp oil

Method

  • Heat the oil in a frying pan or a kadhai over low heat and add in the karela.
    Fry over low heat for at least 20 minutes till crisp.
    Add in the onions and fry another 10-15 minutes over low heat.
  • Then add in the salt, Malvani masala, haldi, sugar and mix and cook for another 5 minutes or so.
  • Lastly add in the grated coconut and fry for a few minutes more.
    Take off heat and serve hot along with hot rotis and dal or with curd rice or Rasam-rice.

Amey FernandesAmey Fernandes lives in Marol, Andheri, north west Mumbai.

 

More News Coverage

Rediff FoodRediff RecipesMangalorean Bitter gourdKarela with coconut

More From Rediff

Isha Malviya Is Making Us Fall In Love

Isha Malviya Is Making Us Fall In Love
When Does A Friendship Cross The Line?

When Does A Friendship Cross The Line?
Ankur Warikoo: 'Money Best Way To Buy Freedom'

Ankur Warikoo: 'Money Best Way To Buy Freedom'

Related Stories

Recipe: Sunita's Stuffed Karela

Recipe: Sunita's Stuffed Karela

Web Stories

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!

Oppo Find X10 Is Arriving!
Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India