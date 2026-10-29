Recipe: Amey's Karela Fry With Nariyal

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Salil Kumar Mukherjee/Wikimedia Commons

My 70-year-old mother Amey Fernandes started cooking very early in life, at her mother's house, like most women in those days.

She was married before she was 18 and had to cook a whole meal for two. No cooking satisfies my father easily -- she had a tough man to appease.

53 years later that same man cannot eat anyone else's food other than what my mom cooks. So I guess my mother won his heart through his stomach!

We five children have been fans of our mom's cooking from day one. In fact, her cooking has been appreciated by everyone. I have not found anyone ever criticising her food. But occasionally folks have said my mom's food is very spicy. Not anymore though.

You can say my mother was very organised when she was younger, but now her kitchen and cooking style is organised chaos. And she doesn't allow anyone in the kitchen when she is cooking!

My mom cooks non-vegetarian food best. And by adding prawns to the sabzis she cooked we always loved our veggies too.

Her Karela Fry With Nariyal recipe has just few ingredients which makes it especially tasty which I began to appreciate only when I became an adult.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Hajime NAKANO/Wikimedia Commons

Karela Fry With Nariyal



Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

4 medium-sized karela or bitter gourd, finely sliced, seeds removed

½ of a fresh coconut, grated

1 large onion, chopped

Dash sugar

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

1 tsp haldi or turmeric

2 tsp Malvani masala (either Bedekar or Kubal)

1 tbsp oil

Method

Heat the oil in a frying pan or a kadhai over low heat and add in the karela.

Fry over low heat for at least 20 minutes till crisp.

Add in the onions and fry another 10-15 minutes over low heat.

Fry over low heat for at least 20 minutes till crisp. Add in the onions and fry another 10-15 minutes over low heat. Then add in the salt, Malvani masala, haldi, sugar and mix and cook for another 5 minutes or so.

Lastly add in the grated coconut and fry for a few minutes more.

Take off heat and serve hot along with hot rotis and dal or with curd rice or Rasam-rice.

Amey Fernandes lives in Marol, Andheri, north west Mumbai.