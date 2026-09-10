Recipe: Air Fryer Adana-Style Kebabs And Green Yoghurt Chutney

Who says great kebabs need a barbecue?

You can make Adana kebabs, the traditional Turkish street food of minced meat wrapped on a skewer, in an air fryer just as well, if not better.

Rajesh Karkera's Air Fryer Adana-Style Kebabs get their robust flavour from the use of two types of capsicum, plenty of spice, even a dash of oregano for style and a difference.

Serve them with a refreshing green yoghurt chutney and you will have fans of your cooking for life. Make the chutney fresh, while the kebabs are cooking.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Garrett Ziegler/Wikimedia Commons

Air Fryer Adana-Style Kebabs

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

500 gm mutton keema or minced lamb, ideally with some fat content, or minced chicken

Juice of 1 small lime

Unsalted butter or oil, for brushing the kebabs

For grinding:

1 medium-sized onion

5 pods garlic

3 tbsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1tsp cumin powder

1 tsp red chilly powder or paprika

1 tsp oregano

2 green chillies

½ cup coriander leaves

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

For chopping:

½ medium sized green capsicum, chopped

½ medium sized red capsicum, chopped

½ cup chopped parsley

For serving:

Green chutney with yoghurt or garlic yoghurt (recipe below)

Method

For preparation of the meat:

In a large bowl, combine the minced meat with the salt, paprika, chilly flakes along with both the chopped and ground ingredients.

Add the lemon juice and knead the mixture thoroughly to ensure the spices are evenly distributed, and the meat develops a slightly sticky texture.

For the kebabs:

Place a sheet of parchment air fryer liner or silicone liner on your working surface.

Spread the meat mixture onto the paper in an even layer about half an inch thick.

This will let you make 2 lots in an 8-inch air fryer liner.

Using a silicone spatula, press deep vertical lines into the meat.

This divides the meat into long strips that resemble individual skewers side-by-side.

Cooking:

Carefully place the parchment paper with the meat into the air fryer basket.

Brush or spray the top lightly with melted butter or oil.

Set the air fryer to 180°C (350°F) and cook for 10 minutes.

Brush or spray the top lightly with melted butter or oil. Set the air fryer to 180°C (350°F) and cook for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, open the fryer.

Brush the meat again with butter or oil to keep it succulent.

Separate the kebabs along the lines again.

Continue cooking for another 10 minutes (20 minutes total) until the edges are slightly charred and the meat is cooked through.

Carefully lift the parchment paper/silicone tray out.

Separate the kebabs along the lines you made earlier and serve hot with a side of spicy green chutney.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanyabolia/Wikimedia Commons

Creamy Yoghurt Green Chutney

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh dhaniya or coriander

Small handful pudina or mint leaves

2-3 green chillies, adjust to taste

2 pods garlic

½ inch piece ginger

Juice of 1 lime

½ cup thick curd or yoghurt, whisked

½ tsp jeera or cumin powder

½ tsp kala namak or black salt

Salt to taste, about 1 tsp

Water

Method

In a blender, add the coriander, mint, chillies, garlic, ginger, lemon juice.

Add 1-2 tbsp of water only if needed to get grinding process moving.

Blend into a smooth, thick green paste.

Pour the green paste into a bowl.

Add 1-2 tbsp of water only if needed to get grinding process moving. Blend into a smooth, thick green paste. Pour the green paste into a bowl. Add the whisked curd, cumin powder, salt.

Gently fold the mixture together until the colour is a consistent, pale minty green.

For the best flavour, let it sit in the fridge for 10-15 minutes before serving alongside your hot Adana kebabs.

Rajesh's Note: For the best chutney, don't overblend the yoghurt. Blending the yoghurt in the blender can make it too watery. Always stir it in by hand afterwards for a thicker, dip-like consistency.

Use the stems: Don't throw away the coriander stems! They hold most of the flavour and help thicken the chutney.

Black salt is key: If you have it, the black salt provides that specific 'tandoori' aroma found in restaurants.

Use silicone liners if you are not consuming the kebabs immediately.

This helps separate the juices to be kept for basting later when you want to consume them.

Just pour it onto the cold kebabs and heat them in a microwave!