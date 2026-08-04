Recipe: 15-Minute Gobhi Ka Bharta

Cauliflower can be made into a smoky, tasty bharta, with a little roasting and the addition of a few simple ingredients.

It makes quite a change from the usual way you eat either bharta or cauliflower.

Gobhi Ka Bharta is a rustic recipe full of flavour. Aunty S offers her recipe to Pratibha Kumari Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy: Miansari66/Wikimedia Commons

Gobhi Ka Bharta

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 medium head cauliflower

2 medium tomatoes, cut into halves

4-5 pods garlic

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

2-3 green chillies

Method

Boil the cauliflower whole or in large pieces until just tender.

It should be soft enough to mash by hand, but not overcooked.

Take off heat, drain and keep aside.

It should be soft enough to mash by hand, but not overcooked. Take off heat, drain and keep aside. In a saucepan or a kadhai, heat the oil over medium to high heat.

Add the garlic, green chillies, tomatoes, and roast well.

Once the tomatoes have softened, remove their skins and keep aside.

Add the chopped onion and fry until it turns slightly reddish in colour.

Keep aside.

Add the garlic, green chillies, tomatoes, and roast well. Once the tomatoes have softened, remove their skins and keep aside. Add the chopped onion and fry until it turns slightly reddish in colour. Keep aside. Now add the boiled cauliflower and fry it, allowing it to roast.

Add all the ingredients back and mash together thoroughly.

Add the salt and mix well.

Add the salt and mix well. Take off heat amd serve hot with steamed rice or rotis.

Editor's Note: You can also bake and roast the cauliflower in the oven too.

In the end add a few peas for extra flavour.

Mustard oil will add more taste while frying the ingredients. Serve garnished with butter or an extra splash of mustard oil.