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Realme P4s Lite: Key Specs, Features And India Price

By REDIFF GADGETS October 26, 2026 11:58 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Realme has added another budget-focused smartphone to its P4 family in India.

The newly listed P4s Lite combines a large display with a sizeable 7,000 mAh battery and Unisoc's T7250 chipset.

Realme P4s Lite for 120 Hz display, with IP64 rating and price of Rs 16,499

Realme P4s

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display: 6.75-inch HD+ Screen

It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display. The screen supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and can reach a touch sampling rate of up to 240 Hz.

Realme P4s Lite

2. Processor: Unisoc T7250

The handset runs on the Unisoc T7250 processor, coupled with 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Realme P4s Lite

3. Camera: 13 MP Rear Optics

The gadget features a 13 MP primary camera on the back with autofocus, along with a 5 MP selfie shooter.

Realme P4s Lite

4. IP Rating: IP64

This model is rated IP64 for protection against dust and water, while its build is also designed to withstand military-grade shocks.

Realme p4s lite

5. Design: 215 gm

The handset measures approximately 16.65 cm in height, 7.82 cm in width and 0.90 cm in thickness. It weighs around 215 gm.

Realme P4s Lite

6. Battery: 7,000 mAh

The phone packs a 7,000 mAh typical-capacity battery, with a rated capacity of 6,820 mAh. It supports charging at up to 15W and is compatible with 15W PD charging.

Realme P4s Lite

7. Price: Rs 16,499

It starts at Rs 16,499 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage configuration, while the 4 GB RAM with 128 GB storage variant is available for Rs 18,499.

It is offered in Nebula Black and Moonlight Silver.

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