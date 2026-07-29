Realme Narzo 100x 5G: Top Features, Price, Availability

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G has arrived with a strong focus on battery life and durability.

The smartphone features a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 8,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and reverse charging.

On sale via Realme India and Amazon, with an up-to-six months-no-cost EMI available.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G brings 8,000 mAh battery, 144 Hz display, dimensity 6300, 50 MP AI camera and 45W fast charging

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Price: Rs 20,999

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G starts at Rs 20,999 for the 4 GB + 128 GB model.

The 6 GB + 128 GB and 6 GB + 256GB variants are priced at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

2. Display: Panda-1681 Glass

The phone features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate for ultra-smooth visuals, while Panda-1681 glass adds an extra layer of screen protection.

3. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

4. Camera: AI-backed Dual Rear Optics

This model features an AI-backed dual rear camera setup led by a 50 MP primary sensor, while an 8 MP front camera handles selfies.

5. Durability: IP65 rating

The phone comes with ArmorShell Protection, has cleared the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test, and carries an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes.

6. Design: 224 gm

The handset is 100x 5G has a 166.4 × 78.2 × 8.8 mm and tips the scales at approximately 224 gm.

7. Battery: 45 W SuperVOOC

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G packs a wowing 8,000 mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and reverse charging support.

Realme claims it can deliver up to 12 hours of gaming with a single charge.