Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Debuts In India With 7,000 mAh

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G arrives April 21.

Sales begin that day via Amazon and the Realme India web site, with Frost Silver and Thunder Black colour choices.

Prices start at ₹13,499 for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant. The 4 GB + 128 GB model costs ₹14,499, while the 6 GB + 128 GB version is priced at ₹16,499. A bank discount of up to ₹1,500 is also available.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G launch: Specs, price, sales and everything you need to know

All photographs: Kind courtesy Realme

1. Display

The phone features a 6.8-inch LCD display, supporting a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, peak brightness levels reaching 900 nits, and a touch sampling rate of as much as 180 Hz.

2. Processor

It is driven by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and accompanied by an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit, offering as much as 6 GB of memory, and providing upto 128 GB of internal capacity. Storage can be further increased by as much as 2 TB using a microSD card.

3. Camera

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the rear, led by a 13 MP main sensor. For self-portraits and video calls, there is a 5 MP front-facing camera.

4. Battery

The device is powered by a 7,000 mAh battery unit and supports 15W wired fast charging with reverse wired charging functionality along with bypass charging capability.

5. Thermal Management

To handle heat effectively, this gadget incorporates Realme's AirFlow vapour chamber cooling technology, which provides a heat dispersion surface measuring 5,300 sq mm.

6. Software

The Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G supports two SIM cards and operates on the brand’s newest Realme UI 7.0 software, built upon Android 16.

7. Design

The handset measures 8.45 mm in thickness and has an approximate weight of 212 gm.